Practice notes: Fromm finds Chubb for big gain, OLBs get yelled at

Not often has Georgia showed much of anything resembling game simulation during the practice periods open to reporters.
On Tuesday, however, the Bulldogs spent the first three minutes of this allotted time working on what appeared to be a hurry-up drill featuring 11-on-11 situations. With the first team, quarterback Jake Fromm found a wide open running back Nick Chubb out of the backfield for a big gain, and possibly a touchdown, with the freshman showing his delight with a loud, “Woo!”
When the second team got up to the line of scrimmage, quarterback Jacob Eason first hit receiver Trey Blount on a quick throw before going his way again deep down the field again. But on this particular attempt, defensive back Mark Webb Jr. was in good coverage and able to pick the pass off.
After the third team went through the drill, which featured Brice Ramsey tossing a touchdown to Michael Chigbu, the players broke off into their position groups for individual work. Of note, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland was with the first team for the second day of practice this week, which follows his first career start in Saturday’s win over Kentucky. It appears likely that Cleveland will start his second consecutive game against Georgia Tech.
During individual drills, outside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer seemed more animated, in both his word choice and his overall demeanor, than usual. Generally, Sherrer shows a fairly calm disposition when the media is observing practice.
Perhaps this changed some Tuesday due to the fact the Bulldogs are set for their annual rivalry game with Georgia Tech.
The outside linebackers went through a cut block drill where they had to chop down two blocks before doing the same to a heavy-weighted tackling dummy. Throughout the drill, Sherrer had some colorful adjectives while asking his players to get off of cut blocks, which the Yellow Jackets will do continuously Saturday.
