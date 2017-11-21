Tucker a semifinalist for Broyles Award

Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker is among 15 assistant coaches who have been named semifinalists for the Broyles Award.
Named after former Arkansas head coach and athletics director Frank Broyles, this honor goes to the nation’s best assistant coach. Tucker is up for this honor in only his second season with the Bulldogs.
Tucker has coached Georgia’s defense to some impressive numbers, which includes the following: fourth in scoring defense at 14.4 points per game, fifth in total defense at 276.1 yards, sixth in run defense at 105.6 rushing yards and 10th in pass defense with 170.5 yards through the air per. Georgia’s defense has held eight of its 10 opponents to 14 points or less and helped lead the Bulldogs to an unbeaten record in the SEC East division for the first time in program history.
Tucker came to Georgia shortly after head coach Kirby Smart was hired prior to the 2016 season. Tucker was previously Alabama’s defensive backs coach in 2015
Never miss a local story.
Tucker came back to the college ranks after NFL stops as a defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns (2008), Jacksonville Jaguars (2009-12) and Chicago Bears (2013-14). Tucker’s coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in 1997 and has included stops as an assistant at Miami (Ohio), LSU and Ohio State.
While Tucker is up for this year’s Broyles Award, his boss, Smart, earned the honor in 2009. Joining Tucker as semifinalists for the Broyles Award are Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, Mississippi State defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Mike Elko, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, TCU defensive coordinator Chad Glasgow, Central Florida offensive coordinator Troy Walters, USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin, Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, Washington State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
Comments