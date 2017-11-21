Malik Herring seeing increased rotational role as freshman

Whether it be during a practice or a game, Malik Herring has to continuously prove he’s ready for more-meaningful opportunities.
The freshman edge rusher begins each day on the Bulldogs’ scout team and gives the first-team offense an opposing look. If Herring does well with that assignment, he will work with the defensive line in the latter half of practice.
On Saturdays, the protocol is similar as the newcomer starts on the sideline as a host of upperclassmen earn the start for position coach Tray Scott. Then, on a group that rotates frequently, Herring finds himself trotting onto the playing field as a substitute -- either on a third-down situation or to give a breather to a teammate.
“He’s very conscientious about his job and prideful in knowing what to do,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s increased his role throughout the year because he’s continued to get better.”
Never miss a local story.
The gradual increase in playing time for the Mary Persons’ product can be attributed to a multifaceted skill set. At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, Smart praised Herring’s athleticism while imploring the need to increase physicality.
Georgia’s contributing freshmen -- mainly on offense -- have received plenty of spotlight for their performances through 11 games. Whether it be quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D’Andre Swift, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas or safety Richard LeCounte, the Bulldogs’ fan base persistently raves over the potential of the former highly-touted recruits.
Herring fit that mold as a high-school prospect but his performances haven’t brought upon the same spotlight.
He’s not a starter nor do his efforts stand out on the final stat sheet (seven tackles through 11 games). But Herring has shown progressive preparedness to replace the potentially-NFL-bound talents of Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy.
“He’s going to play hard for you and give a lot of energy, effort,” Carter said. “He has a lot of potential. Since Coach is putting him in and he’s doing well, he’s taking advantage of his reps. He has a high ceiling.”
The talent is present for Herring, and the same can be said for other Bulldog freshmen such as linebackers Monty Rice and Walter Grant -- who drew lofty preseason praise but needed more development to see significant on-field role.
Herring has displayed potential in college after a stellar career at Mary Persons, where he recorded 81 total tackles (nine sacks and 27 for loss) as a senior.
With approaching changeover at the position, gradual development comes at an appropriate time for Georgia. Against Kentucky, Herring’s action increased and Smart expects another leap to take place Saturday against Georgia Tech.
“Malik has always had the ability to play,” Georgia nose tackle John Atkins said. “Now, he just knows he can play in this defense. He’s just got that confidence now and is standing out.”
Comments