Georgia’s options to land another defensive back

Georgia is in search of reinforcements as its secondary depth is set to take a significant hit when this season ends.
The Bulldogs will lose three key seniors in the secondary in Aaron Davis, Dominick Sanders and Malkom Parrish. Entering 2018, Georgia will have DeAndre Baker, Tyrique McGhee, J.R. Reed and a host of younger players returning to fill important roles.
With the departures looming, Georgia is in search of more depth in its upcoming recruiting class to work alongside some highly-touted rising sophomores who were former four- or five-star recruits.
The inaugural early signing period (Dec. 20-22) is looming, and the program could use that -- along with other intriguing factors -- to land a nationally-regarded prospect with one of its final spots.
The Bulldogs currently have three pledges in the secondary for 2018: four-star cornerback Christopher Smith, four-star safety Aaron Brule and three-star safety Rachad Wildgoose Jr.
The Bulldogs have missed out on some targets during the recruiting cycle; most notably in-state targets such as Derrik Allen (Notre Dame), Kyler McMichael (Clemson) and Christian Tutt (Auburn). But the recruiting pattern for Georgia continues as it doesn’t stop recruiting prospects that are committed elsewhere.
In addition, more targets have recently emerged and three names from the Sunshine State stand atop the Bulldogs’ list.
Four-star safety Tyreke Johnson
Georgia has prioritized Johnson for quite some time, and the interest has gradually amplified.
The four-star safety out of Jacksonville, Florida has engaged in close relationships to those around the program such as Richard LeCounte -- a native of Hinesville, which is only a two-hour drive from Jacksonville. Johnson has spoken highly of Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker (also the defensive backs coach) and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann (the Jacksonville-area recruiter for Georgia), as both have played an integral role in his recruitment.
In nine games recorded with Trinity Christian this season, Johnson has collected 18 tackles and two interceptions.
Georgia seems to find itself in a pack of Power 5 programs that have accrued a history of recruiting success -- Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State and UCLA. Due to coaching turnover at Florida and UCLA, Johnson’s recruitment stands with no public leader.
“The location doesn’t matter to me because this is strictly business,” Johnson said when discussing the proximity to home. “I just need a home feeling and the promise for a great degree.”
Four-star cornerback Nadab Joseph
When Joseph made his visit to Athens on Nov. 18, Georgia received what it wanted -- more time to work on a Miami-area cornerback.
Joseph, a four-star out of Miami Norland, was set to announce his commitment on Nov. 21 and it seemed to be all set. A Twitter announcement was made and an exact time was set, until he returned home on his visit with the Bulldogs. The scheduled pledge was assumed to be Alabama, but the Bulldogs now have an enhanced opportunity to land Joseph after it was retracted.
It seems to be a two-horse race for Joseph as the two SEC foes will continue vying for his services. At 6-foot-2, Georgia has desire for a cornerback at that stature as it fits a similar mold to freshman Ameer Speed at 6-foot-3.
Four-star cornerback Gilbert Frierson
Georgia has continued to work on a Miami commit, and the interest has become more mutual between Gilbert Frierson and the Bulldogs after he took an official visit on Nov. 18.
Frierson walked the Sanford Stadium sidelines sporting a black Georgia zip-up jacket and engaging in conversation with a number of Bulldog commits. Frierson is nearing the two-year mark on his pledge to the Hurricanes (February, 2016), but Georgia seems to be a well-liked program by the four-star.
Frierson may soon have to put pen-to-paper with a letter-of-intent, but for now the visits continue.
“I’m committed but it’s still open,” said Frierson, who receives recruiting attention from Miami native James Coley. “I needed Georgia to make me feel at home.”
Comments