Chubb, Michel came to realize the importance of sharing carries

When Sony Michel pledged to Georgia four years ago, he was ready to be the top option in the backfield.
While the idea of sharing the workload with fellow five-star Nick Chubb may have been discussed during the recruiting process, it was something that any high-school recruit would be hesitant about.
For Michel, he didn’t understand the positives of it and entered the program with a readiness to be the Bulldogs’ workhorse. Then he endured the repetition of a practice routine.
“You don’t want to carry the ball 30 times in practice because you want somebody to share it with, and you want somebody to share it with in the game,” he said. “It helps on the body. It helps last you longer in the season. It keeps everybody fresh and keeps everybody happy at the same time.”
Never miss a local story.
Looking back at his time as a recruit, Michel admitted he never could have envisioned having this sort of mindset toward the position.
An evenly-distributed amount of carries has resulted in a resembling stat line through 11 games for the two backfield counterparts. Chubb and Michel each have 12 touchdowns, with Chubb totaling 1,045 yards to Michel’s 818.
Each of the feature backs see advantages in their role. Chubb is “happy” to take the field on the opening offensive drive, and Michel enjoys receiving his opportunity when the defense is tired and all of the hype or “juice” on the opposing side is gone.
Whichever advantage it may be, the two concur that there would be little drop-off if either running back took the opening carry.
“It’s really not about sharing the load,” Michel said. “I can’t be trying to run Nick Chubb’s race because we’re not the same person. I got to do what I got to do for me to be successful and help this team win.”
The Bulldogs’ backfield is five deep at times as D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield have all received significant playing time. The two seniors like it best when everybody gets a chance.
“They don’t have egos, that’s the beauty of those two guys,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “Those two guys deserve every accolade they get. They’re unselfish, program guys.”
While the intense competition on the practice field has come to a halt, the dynamic has changed. Chubb and Michel have been roommates for all four years, and find ways to determine superiority in different ways.
Just as Chubb regularly beats Michel in the Madden video game, at least according to him, some of those competitions have been settled. But more continue on, and there’s one that’s currently in a dead heat.
“We’re in a speed battle,” Michel said.
Michel currently holds the best mark with a top speed of 22.5 mph in a game this season, and Chubb nearly eclipsed it on his touchdown run against the Wildcats -- topping out at 22.3 mph. Still working to beat the record speed, Chubb attests that his backfield mate gets more opportunities on the team’s GPS system since Michel plays a special teams role.
Nevertheless, it serves as another testament in the friendship forged between the two Bulldogs, one that Smart called “one of the best in college football.”
“We still compete but it’s a friendly competition,” Chubb said. “We understand we’re both going to get our shots and make the most of it. We’re not really selfish about it.”
Chubb and Michel bring a welcoming element to Georgia’s team, and it comes to fruition when the big runs are seen by 93,000 on Saturdays. For the Bulldogs, the past four years just served as another chapter in a tradition of highly-regarded running backs.
“I think we definitely get spoiled,” Georgia senior tight end Jeb Blazevich said. “It’s easy to get used to seeing the crazy stuff on Saturdays. We get spoiled, but you appreciate how great they really are. It’s just a great tradition we have here.”
Comments