Georgia-Georgia Tech game time, TV info, players to watch and what’s at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between No. 7 Georgia and Georgia Tech
Kickoff time: Noon
TV: ABC (Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 112/203
Streaming: WatchESPN
Weather: It is expected to be cloudy with the temperature in the low 60s. Wind speeds will be an estimated 8 mph.
Betting line: Georgia -11
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Georgia Tech coaches: Head coach Paul Johnson, defensive coordinator Ted Roof, special teams coordinator Lamar Owens.
Series history: Georgia claims to hold an all-time 65-39-5 record against Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs don’t count two games that took place during the World War II (1943-44). Therefore, Georgia Tech believes it is 41-65-5 against Georgia. The two teams play for the Governor’s Cup trophy.
Last meeting: Georgia Tech rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat Georgia 28-27 in Athens a year ago.
Georgia's season thus far: Georgia (10-1) has defeated each of its five SEC East opponents by an average of 35 points. Its only game this year decided by one score came early on against Notre Dame, which saw the Bulldogs win 20-19. Georgia’s lone loss of the season came against Auburn 40-17. Other than that particular game against the Tigers, the Bulldogs’ defense has been spectacular and the offense has featured a dynamic rushing attack.
Georgia Tech’s season thus far: It has been an up-and-down year for the Yellow Jackets. It began with a 42-41 double-overtime loss to Tennessee at the Georgia Dome. Georgia Tech was able to blow out Pittsburgh and North Carolina while upsetting Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets also nearly beat Miami but fell short 25-24. Georgia Tech, however, also gave up 40 points to Virginia and 43 to Duke in losses.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, RB Sony Michel, QB Jake Fromm, WR Javon Wims
Georgia’s key defensive players: DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter, OLB Davin Bellamy
Georgia Tech’s key offensive players: QB TaQuon Marshall, RB KirVonte Benson, RB Qua Searcy, WR Ricky Jeune
Georgia Tech’s key defensive players: LB Victor Alexander, DB Lawrence Austin, DB A.J. Gray, DL Anree Saint-Amour
The key for Georgia: Georgia Tech didn’t stop the run too well against Duke by allowing 319 rushing yards. Georgia’s strength is obviously its rushing attack, and could be too tough for the Yellow Jackets to stop. But on the other side, Georgia has to be ready for Georgia Tech’s option offense, which is dangerous on the ground before setting up the deep ball down the field. Georgia has to eliminate the big-play opportunities and ensure its running game is going Saturday. If those things happen, Georgia will likely record its 11th win of the season.
The key for Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets must figure out a way to limit Georgia’s rushing attack and subsequently force Fromm into some bad decisions through the air. And then on offense, Georgia Tech must control the time of possession battle while converting its series into touchdowns instead of field goals. The Yellow Jackets have averaged 30.2 points per game, so offense hasn’t been a problem. Therefore, this game will fall on the Georgia Tech defense’s shoulders.
What a win means for Georgia: A win would mean Georgia’s playoff hopes fall on one simple solution -- win the SEC Championship. It would also give the Bulldogs an 11-win season for the 10th time in program history.
What a win means for Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets would hold bragging rights for a second consecutive year and keep the Governor’s Cup in Atlanta. It would also ensure Georgia Tech makes a bowl game without having to apply for an NCAA waiver to do so. Since Georgia Tech’s game against Central Florida was canceled, the Yellow Jackets only have an 11-game regular season this year.
