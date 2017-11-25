Predicting Saturday's game between Georgia and Georgia Tech

The Telegraph's sportswriters have made their predictions for Saturday's game between No. 7 Georgia and Georgia Tech.
Jason Butt: Georgia should be able to run the ball well against a Georgia Tech defense that gave up 319 rushing yards to Duke a week ago. If the Bulldogs can contain Georgia Tech's option and limit the deep passing plays, they should roll to an easy win. Prediction: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 14
Bill Shanks: Georgia's seniors will get revenge on Georgia Tech, which has beaten them twice in three years. The Bulldogs will have success running the ball, as Duke had on Georgia Tech last week. Kirby Smart will show he learned from what the Yellow Jackets did offensively last year. Prediction: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 20
Jordan Hill: The Yellow Jackets would like nothing more than to ruin Georgia's hopes of making the playoff by beating the Bulldogs in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The problem for Georgia Tech is its offense is vulnerable to too many turnovers, which the stingy Georgia defense will take advantage of. Georgia wins its first of what will be back-to-back games in Atlanta. Prediction: Georgia 28, Georgia Tech 17
Brandon Sudge: Georgia will get its revenge on the in-state rival by containing the Yellow Jackets’ triple-option attack. The ‘Tech periods’ on Monday practices throughout the season pay off for the Bulldogs. Prediction: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 10
Wilson Alexander: Georgia knows the SEC Championship looms a week away, but it doesn't appear to be over-looking its first trip to Atlanta in two weeks. Georgia Tech nearly upset Miami and hung with Clemson, but Georgia should control this game. It would take a fluke for Georgia Tech to earn its sixth win of the season. Prediction: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 10
