Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Predicting Saturday's game between Georgia and Georgia Tech

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 25, 2017 09:59 AM

ATLANTA

The Telegraph's sportswriters have made their predictions for Saturday's game between No. 7 Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Jason Butt: Georgia should be able to run the ball well against a Georgia Tech defense that gave up 319 rushing yards to Duke a week ago. If the Bulldogs can contain Georgia Tech's option and limit the deep passing plays, they should roll to an easy win. Prediction: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 14

Bill Shanks: Georgia's seniors will get revenge on Georgia Tech, which has beaten them twice in three years. The Bulldogs will have success running the ball, as Duke had on Georgia Tech last week. Kirby Smart will show he learned from what the Yellow Jackets did offensively last year. Prediction: Georgia 41, Georgia Tech 20

Jordan Hill: The Yellow Jackets would like nothing more than to ruin Georgia's hopes of making the playoff by beating the Bulldogs in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The problem for Georgia Tech is its offense is vulnerable to too many turnovers, which the stingy Georgia defense will take advantage of. Georgia wins its first of what will be back-to-back games in Atlanta. Prediction: Georgia 28, Georgia Tech 17

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brandon Sudge: Georgia will get its revenge on the in-state rival by containing the Yellow Jackets’ triple-option attack. The ‘Tech periods’ on Monday practices throughout the season pay off for the Bulldogs. Prediction: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 10

Wilson Alexander: Georgia knows the SEC Championship looms a week away, but it doesn't appear to be over-looking its first trip to Atlanta in two weeks. Georgia Tech nearly upset Miami and hung with Clemson, but Georgia should control this game. It would take a fluke for Georgia Tech to earn its sixth win of the season. Prediction: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 10

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.