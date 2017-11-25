Since it's a non-conference game, Georgia travels more players for rivalry

With this being a non-conference game, Georgia wasn't limited to only 70 players on its travel roster for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.
The Bulldogs were actually able to bring 88 total players on this trip, which includes some players who normally don't travel to road games. Freshmen Tray Bishop, Matt Landers and Isaiah Wilson will dress out for the game. All three of those players are redshirt candidates as they haven't played a snap all year.
Walk-ons Stetson Bennett, Steven Van Tiflin, Jacob Gross and Turner Fortin are on hand for the game.
Seven scholarship players did not make the trip to Atlanta with the program, including defensive back Deangelo Gibbs and punter Marshall Long. Offensive lineman Netori Johnson, offensive lineman Chris Barnes, offensive lineman Sam Madden, offensive lineman D'Marcus Hayes and defensive back Rashad Roundtree were also left off of the travel roster.
