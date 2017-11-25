Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Brynn Anderson AP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Brynn Anderson AP
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Since it's a non-conference game, Georgia travels more players for rivalry

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 25, 2017 10:44 AM

ATLANTA

With this being a non-conference game, Georgia wasn't limited to only 70 players on its travel roster for Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.

The Bulldogs were actually able to bring 88 total players on this trip, which includes some players who normally don't travel to road games. Freshmen Tray Bishop, Matt Landers and Isaiah Wilson will dress out for the game. All three of those players are redshirt candidates as they haven't played a snap all year.

Walk-ons Stetson Bennett, Steven Van Tiflin, Jacob Gross and Turner Fortin are on hand for the game.

Seven scholarship players did not make the trip to Atlanta with the program, including defensive back Deangelo Gibbs and punter Marshall Long. Offensive lineman Netori Johnson, offensive lineman Chris Barnes, offensive lineman Sam Madden, offensive lineman D'Marcus Hayes and defensive back Rashad Roundtree were also left off of the travel roster.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.