Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia-Georgia Tech

Here are five thoughts at the half, with Georgia leading Georgia Tech 17-7.
Like a high school game
In the era of spreading teams out and throwing the ball a bunch, Georgia and Georgia Tech are off to a throwback kind of game. The Bulldogs finished the half with 10 passing attempts and the Yellow Jackets had seven.
Both teams have been run-heavy all year long. Well, Georgia Tech is always run-heavy with its triple-option offense.
This kind of half is reminiscent of a high school football game, where the teams run the ball a lot and limit the play calls in the passing game. Georgia Tech hasn't done a good job of stopping the run against particular teams, so it makes sense for Georgia to lean on this aspect of its offense.
Sony Michel leads Georgia in rushing with 67 yards. Nick Chubb has 19 yards and a touchdown.
The Yellow Jackets were finally able to bust a big gain on the ground from A-back Nathan Cottrell late in the second quarter. He hit a 33-yard run down the right sideline on a pitch that put the Yellow Jackets in the red zone.
But when Fromm has thrown...
If you follow Georgia football this won't surprise you. But quarterback Jake Fromm was mostly accurate in the few times he was asked to throw the ball.
Fromm threw a beautiful back-shoulder fade to Javon Wims that set up Chubb's touchdown and Georgia's first score of the game. On the team's second touchdown, Fromm pulled the ball from Chubb's belly and threw a perfect throw over the middle to Wims for a 21-yard touchdown.
Fromm ended the first half 8-of-10 for 91 yards and a touchdown. He had a great final drive to set up Rodrigo Blankenship's 37-yard field goal just before the break.
Wims finished the half with four catches for 61 yards and the score.
Marshall on the other hand...
TaQuon Marshall has been tough for Georgia to defend as an option runner. He runs this offense on the ground as well as any Georgia Tech quarterback in recent memory.
But as a passer, Marshall didn't offer much of a threat through the air.
Marshall completed two passes out of seven attempts for 38 yards. And about 10 of those yards came thanks to receiver Ricky Jeune carrying Malkom Parrish before he was brought down. Marshall had Brad Stewart open for what would have been a first down over the middle of the field but couldn't complete the pass. He also nearly had a pick-six to Dominick Sanders on an ill-advised throw on a fourth-and-5 play.
Marshall did toss a 10-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left, however, to cut Georgia's halftime lead to only seven.
Georgia must continue to keep Marshall from hitting any deep balls in the second half, as that part of Georgia Tech's offense is more dangerous than it gets credit for.
A fair catch or not?
It was a bizarre opening to the game. A Georgia Tech returner put his arm in the air to either signal a fair catch or shield his eyes from the sun on the opening kickoff, only to let it bounce and then mishandle it. He ended up possessing the ball in the end zone, with Georgia bringing him down at the inch-line.
Officials went to review the play, which appeared to be whether it was a safety or not. Instead, it was reviewed as to whether the returner signaled an illegal fair catch. It was ruled he did, which means where the returner possessed the ball is where the play should be blown dead.
Since the ball was possessed in the end zone, it was a touchback instead of a loss of yards to the inch-line. Georgia Tech didn't capitalize on it but it was definitely interesting for the Yellow Jackets to be rewarded with possession at the 25-yard line after such a disastrous first play of the game.
But there was apparently some debate as to whether it was actually an illegal fair catch or not. If officials would have determined he was blocking the sun then the play would have been ruled live. The crew thought otherwise, giving the Yellow Jackets a touchback instead.
Thompson avoids scare
Georgia has been very lucky this year with injuries in terms of severity. Sure, some players have missed time here and there, but none have been ruled out for the season. The Bulldogs had a scary moment when Trenton Thompson went down with what appeared to be a right knee injury in the first half.
Thompson had the injury looked at and was able to emerge from the tent without immediately heading to the locker room. Thompson got on the stationary bike for a while and stayed on the sideline. Thompson was then able to return to the game with less than seven minutes to go in the second quarter.
Thompson is obviously a big part of Georgia's defense. The Bulldogs will definitely need him next week in the SEC Championship.
