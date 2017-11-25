Patrick back in starting role against Georgia Tech

It took two games before Natrez Patrick could be a starter again.
Judging by his reaction after Saturday’s 38-7 win over Georgia Tech, Patrick doesn’t want to do anything to put himself in another position to miss playing time.
Earlier this season, Patrick was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He was subsequently suspended for four games. Patrick returned for Georgia’s 40-17 loss against Auburn and 42-13 win over Kentucky.
But in each of those games, Patrick came off the bench to spell fellow inside linebacker Reggie Carter. During practice this week, it was Patrick working as the first-team inside linebacker. He then got the starting nod against the Yellow Jackets.
Never miss a local story.
“It was a mistake. Mistakes are made,” Patrick said. “It’s one you have to move on from, one you have to grow from.”
There won’t be a third mistake of this sort for Patrick to bounce back from, as another would boot him from the program. Taking responsibility for what transpired, Patrick said it was hard to be away from his teammates during that four-game span.
Arrested in early October, Patrick missed games against Vanderbilt, Missouri, Florida and South Carolina.
“I hate being away from my team,” Patrick said. “I hate being away from those guys. I love those guys. It’s a blessing to be able to play with them.”
Patrick had a great game against Georgia Tech, totaling five tackles that included one for a loss. On that play, Patrick burst through the middle of the Tech offensive line and stuffed the fullback dive before the play could reach the line of scrimmage. For the season, Patrick has totaled 32 tackles, with 2.5 going for a loss.
Patrick is thankful to be back with his team at this stage of the season.
“I learned that you can’t take anything for granted,” he said.
Comments