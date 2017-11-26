Grading the game: Georgia dismantles Georgia Tech’s option offense

Here is how Georgia graded out following its 38-7 win over Georgia Tech.
Offense: A
It was a spectacular performance for the Georgia offense, which exploded in the third quarter. The ground game combined for 247 rushing yards, with Sony Michel leading the way with 85 and a touchdown. The game marked Michel’s third in a row as Georgia’s leading rusher against the Yellow Jackets. Michel also moved into third place in all-time rushing at Georgia with 3,314 career yards, which is remarkable considering No. 2 is teammate Nick Chubb at 4,522. But in addition to the run game producing, Georgia got an efficient passing day out of Jake Fromm. Fromm completed 12 of 16 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. His passing yardage was aided by a 78-yard touchdown throw to receiver Ahkil Crumpton.
Defense: A
Never miss a local story.
Georgia Tech entered the day averaging 319.3 rushing yards per game. The Bulldogs held the option-oriented Yellow Jackets to only 188 yards on the ground, with the longest rush of the day totaling 33. Especially in the second half, the Bulldogs were bent on preventing anything big from breaking loose. And on Georgia Tech’s most successful second-half drive, cornerback Deandre Baker was able to come up with an interception. While Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall didn’t offer much of a threat as a passer, there was a worry about his offense’s ability to strike deep if the runs were executing. That never materialized, with Georgia Tech being held to only 226 total yards. Roquan Smith was a “machine,” as head coach Kirby Smart described him, by totaling nine tackles and a sack.
Special teams: A
Georgia will have either two or three games remaining in the season. So time is running out for Mecole Hardman to return a kickoff or punt for a touchdown. But boy, has he been awfully close to taking one the distance. Against Georgia Tech, Hardman was bursting through the first line of blockers and coming close to getting loose. At some point it sure appears he’ll return one for a touchdown. Against the Yellow Jackets, Hardman had a 29-yard kick return and a 28-yard punt return. Cameron Nizialek averaged 44.5 yards per punt, with a long of 49. And Rodrigo Blankenship did a good job again on kickoffs while making all of his extra points and a 37-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
Coaching: A
Following last year’s loss against Georgia Tech, head coach Kirby Smart decided he would keep his team up to date on how to defend its offense. Each Monday this season, Georgia worked on the Yellow Jackets. It’s a tough offense to prepare for because no other team on Georgia’s schedule, year in and year out, runs it. So the Bulldogs devoted time to preparing for it once a week leading up to game week. It paid off as Georgia Tech had its worst offensive showing of the season from a total yards (226) and scoring standpoint (10 points), and that includes its loss to Clemson. After falling to the Yellow Jackets a year ago, it was clear that was something Smart and his coaching staff wanted to ensure that didn’t happen a second consecutive season.
Comments