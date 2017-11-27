Smart was asked about Danielson's comment on Auburn getting away with defensive holding

CBS broadcaster Gary Danielson dropped an interesting nugget during Saturday's Iron Bowl matchup between Auburn and Alabama.
Apparently, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was none too pleased with what he considered missed officiating calls in the first meeting between his program and the Tigers. In that particular 40-17 Auburn victory, Smart told Danielson, who relayed this on-air during the second half of Auburn's 26-14 win over Alabama, that there were numerous defensive holding penalties that went uncalled when the Bulldogs and Tigers played on Nov. 11.
Danielson even said Smart contacted the SEC office about the missed calls.
“I’m just going to say it, I don’t think it was off the record. You can stop me at any time,” Danielson said during the Iron Bowl broadcast. “When we talked to Kirby Smart following the Auburn game, he felt that Auburn got away with a lot of holds in the secondary against his receivers. He sent in six plays to the SEC. He was not happy about what he had happen in that game.”
Smart was asked to respond to what Danielson had to say Monday during his news conference.
“Yeah, no comment,” Smart said.
The officiating crew in the first Georgia-Auburn game consisted of Matt Austin, Rodney Lawary, Tim Sistrunk, Michael Taylor, Jimmy Russell, Blake Parks and Bobby Moreau.
The officiating crew for Saturday's SEC Championship won't be revealed until 90 minutes before kickoff.
Receiver Terry Godwin said he felt Auburn's defensive backs held the receivers during that first game.
"I mean, they were but the refs didn’t call it so there’s nothing we can say about it," Godwin said. "Just have to deal with it and play through it."
That stated, Godwin said he felt Auburn held more than other teams Georgia has faced this season.
"Football is a physical and contact sport so that’s something you’ve got to get used to," Godwin said. "You’ve just got to go with it. If the refs don’t call it, you’ve just got to keep playing your ball."
Georgia's offense struggled in the first meeting against Auburn, totaling only 230 offensive yards. Through the air, quarterback Jake Fromm completed 13 of 28 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.
More concerning for Georgia was that the last meeting against Auburn was the only time this season the Bulldogs struggled to run the ball. Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for only 45 yards, with the previous meeting against Auburn being the only one where Georgia totaled less than 185 rushing yards in a game.
As it pertains to Auburn getting away with some defensive holding or not, Godwin said that isn't something Georgia can worry about this time around.
"You can’t go out there and expect them to put hands on you and for the refs to call it," Godwin said. "You gotta go out there and play football, and that’s part of football."
