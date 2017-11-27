Kirby Smart offers update on the injury front

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart expects to have two players who were banged up against Georgia Tech available for Saturday's SEC Championship against Auburn.
Smart said Trenton Thompson, who suffered a knee injury against the Yellow Jackets, should be able to play Saturday. Fullback Christian Payne, who suffered an undisclosed injury in the intrastate rivalry game, is also expected to play against the Tigers.
Thompson was able to return to the Georgia Tech game after his injury, which was suffered in the first half.
Georgia has been fortunate in this area and hasn't had a player in the two-deep suffer a season-ending injury throughout the entire season.
