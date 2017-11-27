Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson is tackled by Georgia defensive back Aaron Davis.
Auburn's Kerryon Johnson on availability for SEC title game against Georgia

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 27, 2017 01:53 PM

ATHENS

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson hasn't ruled out whether he will be able to play Saturday against Georgia.

Speaking on the SEC Championship players' teleconference, Johnson said he's hoping to be out there for the conference title game.

"I'm working this week to get back as healthy as I can be," Johnson said. "We've been working on this game for a long time."

Johnson injured his shoulder during Saturday's 26-14 win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. Before he left the game due to injury, Johnson totaled 104 rushing yards and a touchdown. He added three catches for 21 yards as a receiver against the Crimson Tide.

Johnson, who has perhaps put his name in the Heisman Trophy race over the last half of the season, had an excellent game the first time Auburn faced Georgia. Johnson carried the ball 32 times for 167 yards against the Bulldogs and also added two receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

