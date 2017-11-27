Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass against Florida.
Fromm earns third SEC honor of the season

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 27, 2017 02:17 PM

ATHENS

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was named the SEC's freshman of the week for the third time this season following the Bulldogs' 38-7 win over Georgia Tech.

Fromm completed 12 of 16 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns against the Yellow Jackets. His day was highlighted by a 78-yard touchdown throw to receiver Ahkil Crumpton. Fromm's other touchdown throw went to Javon Wims from 23 yards out.

Fromm also earned the SEC freshman of the week honor after wins over Mississippi State and Missouri.

This is the eighth time Georgia has picked up an individual SEC honor. In addition to Fromm's three previous awards, Lorenzo Carter was the SEC's defensive player of the week after beating Notre Dame, Nick Chubb was the offensive player of the week after defeating Tennessee and Kentucky, Isaiah Wynn was the offensive lineman of the week after beating Vanderbilt and J.R. Reed was the defensive player of the week after defeating Florida.

Fromm matched a career best by completing 75 percent of his throws against Georgia Tech.

For the season, Fromm has completed 62 percent of his throws for 1,990 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He ranks third in the SEC in pass efficiency with a mark of 167.7.

