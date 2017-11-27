Georgia’s preparing for Kerryon Johnson as if he’ll definitely play

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson’s status remains uncertain for Saturday’s SEC Championship game against Georgia, although he sounded confident he would be able to play.
Speaking on a teleconference call Monday afternoon, Johnson did not definitively say he would play in this rematch between the two teams. Johnson said his shoulder remains sore two days later, but not unlike it would be after any other game.
“I'm working this week to get back to as healthy as I can be,” Johnson said. “We've been working for this game for a long time, so I'm doing everything I can to get back out there on the field.”
Three weeks ago, in Auburn’s 40-17 win over Georgia, Johnson ran 32 times for 167 yards. No player has ran for more yards against Georgia this season. Eight entire teams ran for fewer yards. Johnson also scored a touchdown against the Bulldogs on a 55-yard screen pass.
In a win against Alabama on Saturday, Johnson injured his shoulder when he was hit diving for the end zone in the third quarter. Johnson scored on a 1-yard run the next play, but he immediately walked to Auburn’s medical tent following the touchdown. Johnson returned to the game on Auburn's next drive, but he went to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter and did not return.
“I figured we had the game in control, so no need to try to push it,” Johnson said. “It's just a little banged up. Happens. Just got to heal up this week and get back out there Saturday.”
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday evening Johnson’s shoulder would be monitored daily this week. He did not practice that day. At the time, Malzahn said it was hard to say if Johnson would play on Saturday.
“All in all you know he’s going to play,” Auburn linebacker Tre’ Williams said. “It’s the first time he’s going to play in the SEC Championship and he wouldn’t let this opportunity pass.”
Johnson has been Auburn’s primary running back this season, especially since Kamryn Pettway hasn’t played in four weeks with a shoulder injury. Pettway won’t play on Saturday.
Johnson has rushed for over 100 yards in all but two games this season, and he surpassed the benchmark in each of his last five games. With 19 total touchdowns and 1,276 rushing yards, Johnson has launched himself into Heisman Trophy discussions as Auburn has risen in the college football rankings.
Three other Auburn running backs — Malik Willis, Eli Stove and Kam Martin — combined for seven carries and 13 yards against Alabama. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Auburn finds other ways to create rushing yards outside of Johnson, including runs with quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
“They've got other backs that are good,” Smart said. “Probably not near as good as Kerryon, but they've got other backs that are quality backs and they're SEC backs.”
Smart “fully expects” Johnson to play on Saturday, and Georgia is preparing for him as if he will play. Johnson pummeled the Bulldogs in the team’s first meeting, and stopping him will be key if the Georgia is to avenge its loss to the Tigers earlier this season.
“He’s a game changer,” outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “You have to be ready for him to play at 100 percent.”
