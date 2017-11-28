Throughout season, Wims developed into go-to target

Javon Wims wasn’t credited for the touchdown, even when the officiating crew reviewed the play.
But Wims, in a display of sheer athleticism, may have had the touchdown if the official close to the play ruled that he did in fact reach the football over the pylon with his feet in bounds on Georgia’s first offensive drive in last Saturday’s 38-7 win over Georgia Tech.
And going full speed, it is easy to see why an official would make that particular call. Slowed down, however, Wims may have actually scored. After completing the catch, Wims somehow kept both feet in bounds and contorted his body to where he could reach his arm over the right side of the pylon.
While Wims didn’t get the touchdown, running back Nick Chubb scored one on the next play.
Never miss a local story.
“I think I scored but it’s all right,” Wims said.
Plays like that might be improving Wims NFL draft stock. It’s hard not to notice the development Wims has made from last season to this one.
While Georgia has been a run-first team, Wims leads Georgia in receiving with 38 catches for 631 yards and six touchdowns. He has had a great number of highlight-reel catches this season.
- Against Notre Dame, Wims came down with a jump ball on Georgia’s game-winning field goal drive.
- Against South Carolina, it looked like Wims was out of bounds on a throw from Jake Fromm in the end zone. On replay, Wims somehow kept his toes in the end zone after catching the ball before momentum too his body out of the field of play. The original call was overturned and subsequently ruled a touchdown.
- In the first meeting against Auburn, Wims had two snags over defenders in the first half where he skied and high-pointed the ball. He finished that game with three catches for 96 yards.
- While the play was ultimately ruled an incompletion, Wims had a catch against Kentucky where the official signaled he was out of bounds. The replay, however, signaled Wims toe-tapped the sideline. The originaly call, however, was not overturned because there was a lack of indisputable evidence to show the catch was made cleanly since his arm was blocking the ball. If called a catch live, the play would have likely stood.
- Although he wasn’t credited with a touchdown on that one particular play against Georgia Tech, Wims came back and scored one from 23 yards out after gaining inside leverage on his defender.
Wims has certainly become a player who quarterback Jake Fromm trusts with throwing the ball to.
“We have timing in our passing game,” Wims said. “We work on it every day. He knows where I’m going to be before I even get there.”
Given Wims’ size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, these types of plays, combined with his ability to block on the perimeter, should give NFL scouts something to think about when the time comes to evaluate his position.
That stated, Wims said he isn’t focused on his draft stock with his team in the playoff hunt.
“My thing is really just focusing on getting better. In practice, I’m focusing on different areas to better myself at,” Wims said. “That way I can come out there and put in a good performance each game.”
Comments