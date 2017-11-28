Georgia without two players at Tuesday's practice

Georgia fullback Christian Payne and defensive back Deangelo Gibbs were not present for practice Tuesday.
Payne was injured in last Saturday's 38-7 win over Georgia Tech, although head coach Kirby Smart has not revealed the injury. On Monday, Smart did state that Payne is expected to suit up in the SEC Championship against Auburn.
Gibbs, who did not travel for the Georgia Tech game, was not spotted at practice either. It's unknown whether Gibbs is dealing with an injury at this time. Smart will meet with reporters following Tuesday's practice and will likely be questioned on the topic.
Payne is Georgia's top option at fullback and has carried the ball five times for 18 yards this season. Gibbs has appeared in six games, although he has not played in the last four. While Gibbs' playing time has been limited, he generally makes the trip to Georgia road games.
As expected, defensive tackle Trenton Thompson was participating with his position group at practice. Thompson injured his knee during the Georgia Tech game in the first half but was able to return and finish the game. He didn't seem to be experiencing any ill effects from the injury in practice.
