Where Georgia is ranked in latest College Football Playoff poll

This week's College Football Playoff rankings really don't mean much for Georgia.
A loss to Auburn in the SEC Championship would prevent the Bulldogs from reaching the playoff. A win and Georgia is in the field of four in all logical likelihood.
Nevertheless, the second-to-last rankings were revealed Tuesday, with Georgia checking in at No. 6. Georgia's opponent in the SEC Championship, Auburn, was ranked No. 2 in the poll. Also in the top five were No. 1 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Alabama.
Georgia has been in the top seven of the College Football Playoff rankings since the first reveal, which came prior to its game against South Carolina. Following a 24-10 win over the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs stayed at No. 1 and then lost 40-17 to Auburn.
Never miss a local story.
Georgia then dropped to No. 7, which is where it was until this week. The Bulldogs moved up after Miami lost to Pittsburgh and Alabama stayed ahead of Georgia after its 26-14 loss to Auburn.
Rounding out the top 10 in this week's College Football Playoff poll are No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 USC.
Comments