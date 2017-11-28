Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Brynn Anderson AP
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Brynn Anderson AP
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Where Georgia is ranked in latest College Football Playoff poll

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

November 28, 2017 07:20 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

ATHENS

This week's College Football Playoff rankings really don't mean much for Georgia.

A loss to Auburn in the SEC Championship would prevent the Bulldogs from reaching the playoff. A win and Georgia is in the field of four in all logical likelihood.

Nevertheless, the second-to-last rankings were revealed Tuesday, with Georgia checking in at No. 6. Georgia's opponent in the SEC Championship, Auburn, was ranked No. 2 in the poll. Also in the top five were No. 1 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Alabama.

Georgia has been in the top seven of the College Football Playoff rankings since the first reveal, which came prior to its game against South Carolina. Following a 24-10 win over the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs stayed at No. 1 and then lost 40-17 to Auburn.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Georgia then dropped to No. 7, which is where it was until this week. The Bulldogs moved up after Miami lost to Pittsburgh and Alabama stayed ahead of Georgia after its 26-14 loss to Auburn.

Rounding out the top 10 in this week's College Football Playoff poll are No. 7 Clemson, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 9 Penn State and No. 10 USC.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.