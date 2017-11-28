UGA backfield seeks improvement in second chance against Auburn

Nick Chubb lined up one yard from paydirt, took the direct snap and plunged behind his offensive line for a touchdown.
It was Georgia’s first score on its first drive in a Nov. 11 matchup with archrival Auburn. The Bulldogs called five run plays in the sequence, so it was assumed that the run-predicated offense would continue its productive ways.
Georgia kept trying, but the running backs never gained traction from there, and neither did the offense in its lowest scoring output of the season. Chubb and his star-caliber counterpart Sony Michel combined for 48 yards on 20 carries in Georgia’s 40-17 loss to Auburn.
“We didn’t execute well as a running back group,” Michel said.
Never miss a local story.
That performance served as an outlier for the nation’s ninth-best rushing attack. Georgia admittedly got “dominated” on both lines of scrimmage and a heap of mistakes limited the opportunities for offensive momentum.
Georgia averaged 266 yards per game on the season in a five-deep backfield, so it was an unfamiliar sight when the Bulldogs’ playmakers walked out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with a displeasing effort. Even after the performance, Chubb and Michel exuded confidence in the unit’s abilities and displayed them with 628 combined yards against Georgia Tech and Kentucky.
Chubb and Michel knew it would be tough to produce entering the matchup with Auburn -- led by Jeff Holland, Deshaun Davis and others up front -- but not to that extent.
“It’s all about movement. You've got to get movement,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “When we run the ball well at Georgia we usually get movement. When you don't get movement up front, it's tough. It's tough sledding, especially in our league.”
Georgia’s offensive backfield gets another opportunity to prove itself and avenge the defeat with a lot more on the line. Auburn and Georgia will meet just three weeks after the 121st chapter of the rivalry for a conference title and potentially a College Football Playoff berth.
The Bulldogs took blame for the below-standard effort, but aren’t showing fear with this rematch coming up.
“It’s all about execution,” Michel said. “It’s a good thing that we get another chance to prepare for this team, and we have to take this week seriously to get ready to do what we do.”
Georgia may tweak its preparation slightly as it has gained a better understanding of Auburn’s defensive tendencies, although nothing will be too drastic. After the Nov. 11 contest, the Bulldogs made a change on the offensive line by naming Ben Cleveland the starter at right guard, unseating Solomon Kindley.
The Bulldogs hope that the change allows for more space to be created, and for the passing game to sufficiently complement the rushing attack. Freshman quarterback Jake Fromm threw for 184 yards on 28 passes in the loss, and could be depended on once more against the Tigers.
“We just have to go play our ball and can’t do anything that’s uncharacteristic of Georgia football,” Michel said. “Auburn is a team that can capitalize on mistakes. We have to limit those.”
Comments