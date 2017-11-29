Crumpton seizes moment with deep touchdown reception

Ahkil Crumpton hasn’t had too many opportunities for big plays.
Prior to Saturday’s 38-7 win over Georgia Tech, Crumpton had totaled three catches for 18 yards. For Georgia receivers, catches have been limited thanks to the great success of the team’s rushing attack.
But with Georgia holding a big lead against Georgia Tech, the junior college transfer had his number called twice in three plays with the first team in the fourth quarter.
His first reception came on a jet sweep that went for no gain. The Bulldogs then came back to Crumpton on a post pattern two plays later, with the Philadelphia native gaining a step on his man before making the catch. His defender slipped to the turf and Crumpton was off to the races.
Crumpton then had nothing but the fading Grant Field grass in front of him. Crumpton jetted toward the end zone for a 78-yard touchdown.
The score brought out a pun from Georgia play-by-play announcer Scott Howard.
“Straight outta Crumpton!” Howard shouted over the airwaves.
Crumpton was a late addition to Georgia’s recruiting class of 2017. He announced his commitment to Georgia just a couple of weeks before preseason practice was set to begin.
At Los Angeles Valley College, Crumpton was a dynamic special teams player who averaged 43.1 yards per kickoff return.
While Crumpton didn’t see the chance for a big play like that earlier this season, his touchdown came at a good time for his teammates.
“It felt so good. It’s like watching your little brother score,” receiver Javon Wims said. “I was so proud of him. I was the second man behind him to go celebrate with him.”
After the Georgia Tech win, receiver Mecole Hardman said he was happy to see Crumpton get in on the offensive action.
And who knows — with Georgia preparing the SEC Championship, perhaps Crumpton showed he could be a useful tool at the right time of the season.
“He needed that,” Hardman said. “We've been waiting for him to get his touchdown, to get a chance. (Saturday) he got it. He showed a little speed out there. Hopefully he gets some more in the future.”
