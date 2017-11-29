Practice notes: Update on Payne, freshman DB on scout team and going indoors

Georgia was once again without fullback Christian Payne for Wednesday's practice.
Payne suffered an undisclosed injury during Georgia's 38-7 win over Georgia Tech and is questionable for Saturday's SEC Championship against Auburn. As of Tuesday evening, head coach Kirby Smart was uncertain as to whether Payne would be able to suit up or not.
If Payne is unable to play, Georgia could use Nick Moore, Jacob Gross or Turner Fortin at fullback. Other options would be to move a tight end into a fullback's role for the game.
Meanwhile, Tuesday's media mystery as to where Deangelo Gibbs was has been solved. On Tuesday, reporters didn't see Gibbs at practice. However, that had to do with Gibbs wearing a scout team number during practice. Gibbs was spotted Wednesday wearing No. 20, which is Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson's number.
Never miss a local story.
Gibbs, an early-enrollee last January, did not travel to Georgia Tech and appears to be on scout team duty this week.
Another interesting note about Wednesday's practice was the fact the players were only in shells instead of full pads. On most weeks, the Bulldogs wear both shoulder pads and leg pads at practice. It would appear the Georgia coaching staff wants to lighten the load and keep the players fresh for Saturday's game against Auburn.
The Bulldogs began practice in the indoor practice facility, which makes sense since they will be playing the SEC Championship inside at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Being indoors during the week could help simulate some of the aspects of playing a game inside.
"It seems faster," Smart said. "I think guys sometimes get a little overheated because there’s a little more temperature in there, with the crowd and atmosphere. Anxiety plays a factor in that. A lot of guys aren’t used to that at this time of year. We’ve got guys that cramp and things like that, so we’ve been really emphasizing hydration. They've been good about it. It’s just a little bit warmer in a dome."
Comments