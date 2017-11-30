Know your enemy: Auburn has brought 'the hammer down' over past five games

Georgia and Auburn are set for not only a rematch to decide the SEC Championship, but for a spot in this year's College Football Playoff.
Since losing to LSU 27-23, Auburn has reeled off five wins in impressive fashion and have skyrocketed to become the No. 2 team in the nation. Georgia's lone loss game to Auburn just three weeks ago by a blowout score of 40-17.
The Opelike-Auburn News' Josh Vitale was kind enough to answer five questions about this week's rematch in the conference title game.
Q: What has been the biggest reason for Auburn's sudden surge over the past five games?
Never miss a local story.
A: The biggest reason, really, has been that loss at LSU. Blowing a 20-point lead on the road changed Gus Malzahn, and it changed Auburn, too. The team has really had a commitment to keeping "the hammer down," as Malzahn has described it, and it's shown in the five games since. The Tigers led Arkansas by eight, Texas A&M by 11, Georgia by nine, Louisiana-Monroe by seven and Alabama by three, and won those games by 32, 15, 23, 28 and 12 points, respectively. That second-half focused was sparked by what was ultimately a failure in Baton Rouge. Auburn had this ability all along, but it seems to be taking much more advantage of it now.
Q: If Kerryon Johnson is unable to play, will that alter the Auburn offensive approach to the game?
A: It will have to alter it some, just because Auburn doesn't have another player on the roster as versatile as Johnson. It has other running backs in Kam Martin, Malik Miller an Devan Barrett, but none have ever been given a chance to prove themselves as every-down backs like Johnson has. Auburn will still run the ball if Johnson doesn't play (still an if, at this point), but it will also do a little more to supplement what it's losing in the run game with sweeps and screen passes. A lot of the Tigers' deep passing game is built off what they can do in the run game, so they won't go away from that.
Q: Why do you think Auburn was able to have so much success in the trenches in the first game, especially considering no one else came close to pushing Georgia around like that?
A: It's the lines on both sides of the ball. They've been dominant most of the season. The offensive line gave up 11 sacks in Week 2 and has given up just 16 since despite starting seven different combinations. That group were named one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award on Wednesday. The defensive line has been equally as impressive. Jeff Holland gets all the publicity, and for good reason with his nine sacks this season, but defensive tackles Dontavius Russell and Derrick Brown, as well as ends Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe, have excelled, too. That group is surrendering just 3.34 yards per catty, which ranks 13th nationally.
Q: How is it that Auburn's defense has been able to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks without blitzing much?
A: Just the talent and depth of that defensive line. Last year's was good with Carl Lawson and Montravius Adams, but this one has been even better. Auburn ranks 16th nationally with 34 sacks, and 23 1/2 of those have come from the defensive line. Holland has nine sacks and 22 quarterback hurries, and Russell and Brown have gotten a ton of push inside. Davidson and Coe have also been key to that effort, as they have the ability to play both defensive end on rushing downs and shift inside to defensive tackle on passing downs. Auburn doesn't blitz much because the defensive line makes it so it doesn't have to.
Q: Who wins the rematch and why?
A: Auburn 31, Georgia 27. I don't think this will be anywhere near the rout the first meeting was. Auburn won't have the home crowd behind it, and Georgia is obviously a much better team than what it showed on Nov. 11. The Bulldogs will make adjustments. But the Tigers have been playing a too high a level to pick against them of late, and I think they win a close one in the rematch.
Comments