One position group an analyst thinks UGA should use more of

Georgia hasn’t thrown the ball to the tight ends much at all this season. In total, the position group has caught only 18 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown.
But given the way Auburn likes to defend on the perimeter, perhaps the tight ends could be used as a useful weapon in Georgia’s passing game.
In the first meeting on Nov. 11, a 40-17 Auburn win, the Tigers pressed the Georgia outside receivers to prevent quarterback Jake Fromm from finding open targets early in his reads. CBS Sports color commentator Gary Danielson said that since Auburn likes to be aggressive with its outside cornerbacks, that Georgia should use tight ends Isaac Nauta, Jeb Blazevich and Charlie Woerner over the middle of the field.
“They know they’re going to play bump-and-run to the outside but I think they need to affect those safeties and linebackers with their tight ends a little more, to take some of the pressure off of the pass rush and the quarterback, to give him easy throws,” Danielson said. “I think that for Georgia is really important.”
Georgia’s leading receiver at tight end has been Nauta, who has eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown. Nauta, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection, has been asked to block a lot with Georgia’s run game flourishing all season long.
But Nauta said Georgia’s tight end group can get the job done as receiving targets to if called upon.
“We got a great group of tight ends. We can be used wherever and do whatever,” Nauta said. “Wherever we get called on to do, we will. We have play-action options, whether it’s just blocking, running routes, catching. We’re going to be there to do it all. We’re always ready, man. We work hard. If it comes to us, we’ll make the play.”
If the tight ends are going to become a factor in the passing game, it will likely be a result of Georgia’s offense forcing Auburn to shift its underneath coverage to zone. With the Bulldogs running the ball as much as they have, most teams play man-to-man against the pass, which has slotted either a nickel back or safety on the tight end at times.
But if the opportunities are there Saturday, tight end Jeb Blazevich said he’s ready to contribute as a receiver against Auburn if needed.
“We’re always excited to go out there and run some routes, and get around,” Blazevich said.
