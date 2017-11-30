Warner Robins to Atlanta: Big weekend on deck for Fromm family

It’s been a great year to be a Fromm.
Oldest son Jake Fromm became Georgia’s starting quarterback and led his program to Saturday’s SEC Championship against Auburn. Twins, and younger brothers, Dylan and Tyler Fromm transferred to Warner Robins and are one game away from playing for a GHSA-AAAAA state title.
In total, the Fromms are 24-1 this season – 11-1 at Georgia and 13-0 with Warner Robins. It’s been one wild ride culminating in what could be a weekend to remember for a lifetime.
“I’m just happy they’re playing and having success,” Emerson Fromm, the boys’ father, said. “If either team lost today, I’m going to look back at this thing as one of the most successful football seasons my kids have ever had. We’ve had one loss. We’re 24-1. I’ve got nothing to complain about.”
Of course, the Fromm boys want to keep winning and become champions.
Warner-Robins will face Carver at home in the state semifinals. Dylan, the Demons’ quarterback, has transitioned well with his new program, after transferring in from Houston County. Dylan has thrown for 3,233 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior while also engineering four fourth-quarter comebacks.
Tyler, a receiver, has hauled in 37 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns in the Demons’ high-powered offense. Jake has completed 62 percent of his throws for 1,990 yards, 19 touchdowns and five touchdowns as a true freshman at Georgia.
There are parallels for Jake and the twins. For Jake, a win in the SEC Championship will send the Bulldogs to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship. Dylan and Jake are already in the semifinals and one game away from a state title matchup. It’s not too often this pace of winning comes from one family in one calendar year.
“I think they’re few and far between,” Warner-Robins head coach Mike Chastain said. “In this town, we have had several families that have been really good at football. But those three together, they’ve been pretty good, no doubt.”
This weekend’s games are the high-pressure moments the Fromm boys have long loved to play in. Emerson asked Jake sometime before last Saturday’s Iron Bowl whether he wanted to face Alabama or Auburn in the SEC Championship.
In the preseason, the answer would have been Alabama since that’s the “big boy on the block.” But with Georgia’s lone loss being to Auburn, Jake wanted the rematch, much like the rest of the team did.
“He said, ‘I want Auburn.’ Immediately,” Emerson said. “‘I want Auburn.’”
While Jake was a standout five-star quarterback at Houston County, Chastain, who was Jake’s offensive coordinator previously at Houston County, has been impressed with Dylan’s big moments at Warner Robins this season.
He will hope for more of the same in what figures to be a tough semifinal showdown with Carver.
“In this one year, he’s had probably more clutch big-game drives than Jake had during the three years I coached him,” Chastain said. “The strength of schedule Dylan has played this year is unbelievable. The first few ball games of the year to the last few weeks have been really good.”
For the Fromms, Emerson and his wife, Lee, will be at McConnell-Talbert Stadium for their sons’ game against Carver. Afterward, Dylan and Tyler will partake in the usual post-game ritual – a late dinner at Waffle House, which may not end with the boys returning home until after midnight. Emerson will wait up until they get home to say goodnight and briefly chat about the night’s game.
At 7 a.m. Saturday, the family will eat breakfast before hitting the road for Atlanta. The Fromms will convene with other players’ families, drink some coffee and share their pre-game anxieties.
These types of moments won’t last too much longer and Emerson is hoping to soak it in as much as he can. That’s the main reason he stays up late Friday nights before the boys get home. He has one more season of high school football after this one before the twins go off to college.
He can hear the clock ticking down before these moments come to a close.
“I want to tell them I love them and y’all did a good job, win, lose or job,” Emerson said. “And if they did bad, it’s just one game. If they did good, hey, let’s go do it again. My time is so limited with them right now. I’ve got one year left with them and then it’s over.”
