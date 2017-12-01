Georgia adds non-conference opponent to 2021 schedule

Georgia added a West Coast opponent from the Mountain West to its football schedule in 2021.
The Bulldogs will host a football game with San Jose State, the California-based university announced. According to San Jose State athletics director Marie Tuite, a contract has been signed between the programs, as well as other upcoming games the Trojans announced.
This is the third non-conference game Georgia has scheduled for the 2021 season. The Bulldogs also have non-SEC games against UAB and Georgia Tech that season.
This will mark the first time Georgia and San Jose State have ever played one another.
Georgia has filled out its non-conference opponents from 2018-2020, and will have one more non-conference opponent to schedule for the 2021 season.
As for the 2017 season, Georgia has completed its 12-game regular season with an 11-1 record. The Bulldogs will face Auburn in the SEC Championship Saturday at 4 p.m.
