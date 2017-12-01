Kirby Smart (left) and Gus Malzahn (right).
Malzahn to Smart, after Auburn's win over Georgia: 'See you in Atlanta'

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 01, 2017 01:52 PM

ATLANTA

When Kirby Smart and Gus Malzahn met for the post-game handshake after the Georgia-Auburn game on Nov. 11, Malzahn predicted the two teams would meet again.

"See you in Atlanta," Malzahn said.

That was certainly a prediction, since Auburn hadn't wrapped up the SEC West yet.

"I'll tell Nick (Saban) you said that," Smart responded, referring to the Alabama head coach.

Well, Malzahn's words proved prophetic. Auburn defeated Alabama and Malzahn held up his end of the bargain. Smart confirmed the brief conversation took place after the game and said he told Malzahn earlier Friday that he never did reach out to Saban about his comment.

Malzahn, however, did say he remembered the comment slightly different. During his Friday news conference, Malzahn said he recalled saying, "Hope to see you in Atlanta." Still, Malzahn added that he felt confident in his team in that moment when he said those words to Smart.

"I just had a feeling we would play again," Malzahn said.

Auburn defeated Georgia 40-17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which gave the Bulldogs their only loss of the season. Georgia was ranked No. 1 at the time, which was followed with another victory over a top-ranked team when Auburn defeated Alabama two games later.

Georgia and Auburn are set to play each other for the SEC Championship Saturday at 4 p.m. The winner will be positioned for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Jason Butt The Telegraph

