Andrew Thomas keeps confidence with big test looming

Jeb Blazevich has lined up alongside freshman right tackle Andrew Thomas each day during practice, and has been able to assist with his development.
As one of four rotating tight ends, the Bulldogs’ senior saw incremental progress throughout the span of four months ranging from fall camp to the end of the regular season. Maybe it was Blazevich’s lack of perception, but Thomas’ strides sometimes became expected.
“Oh, this is normal,” Blazevich thought when he saw the first-year starter perform in his role on Saturdays.
Thomas carries a quiet demeanor and has played most of the snaps at right tackle through 12 games, despite remaining in competition with other linemen. But when Blazevich and other teammates turn on film from early-season games such as Appalachian State and Notre Dame, they realize Thomas’ improvements from September.
It’s comparable to an athlete’s strides in the weight room. As he continues to gradually increase his weight, none of his teammates notice -- until they look back at a photo of weight lifted in past months. It’s the same case for Thomas, but he’s showing it against SEC-level defensive fronts.
“Oh my gosh, he’s gotten a lot better at this,” Blazevich said.
Georgia’s offensive line has had games where it crept to a slow start, then would wear down opposing defenses and then begin to dominate. Thomas is an integral part to those running lanes being opened up throughout the season, despite being a young player.
While quiet, Thomas epitomizes consistency. His offensive line counterparts haven’t seen a change in his approach, but only in his performance and physicality.
“The freshmen seem to have a wall that they hit,” Georgia senior left tackle Isaiah Wynn said. “If he did, it wasn’t noticeable.”
Thomas has been dependable for Georgia on most occasions, and the even-keeled approach has paid off. But in Georgia’s Nov. 11 matchup against Auburn, the Tigers’ defensive front saw an advantage and put their best pass rusher -- Jeff Holland -- on the freshman.
It was to Auburn’s benefit as quarterback Jake Fromm felt the pressure throughout the night -- the victim of a sack and three quarterback hurries from Holland. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart thought Thomas continued to battle, and now he will get another chance in Saturday’s SEC Championship.
Georgia and Auburn are set to compete Saturday for the conference title and the Bulldogs are looking for two things -- movement and physicality on the line-of-scrimmage. Smart hopes for a better showing from Thomas, and he believes his last experience will help him improve.
“He’s got a great challenge, because their inside guys are really good. They’ve got physical guys up front,” Smart said. “You’ve got to know where your help is. We’ve got to make sure to help them out, and don’t put them on an island all the time. You’ve just got to compete and fight because they’re good players. They know they’re going to be in one-on-one situations and you can’t help them every down.”
After his first noticeably-tough performance, Thomas’ teammates see his confidence as unrattled. In the preparation for the next opportunity against Holland and a talented defensive front, he seems ready.
“He’s definitely brought a fire this week, and I’ve noticed playing next to him that he’s getting ready to roll,” Georgia tight end Isaac Nauta said.
