Kerryon Johnson remains questionable for SEC Championship

It’s the question on everyone’s mind entering the SEC Championship.
Will Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson be able to suit up and play Saturday?
Well, unfortunately, that question doesn't appear like it will be answered until shortly before kickoff. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was predictably vague on that subject during his Friday news conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
With every piece of information considered sacred to football coaches, Malzahn didn’t offer much of anything on Johnson's availability.
Never miss a local story.
“As far as Kerryon is concerned, he did do some practice things on a limited basis,” Malzahn said. “We're going to see how he is in pre-game. It will be a game-time decision. Obviously, you know how important he is to our success, and he's helped get us here. We're very confident in our other running backs if he can't go. We'll see what happens.”
Johnson has run for 1,276 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry along the way. In the first meeting between Auburn and Georgia on Nov. 11, Johnson ran for 167 yards and added 66 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Malzahn was asked about the specifics of Johnson’s shoulder injury but said he wouldn’t divulge the “doctor’s details.”
SEC Network college football analyst Marcus Spears said Johnson’s availability is the most important storyline in this game. If Johnson is able to play, Spears anticipates the Georgia defense to test his injured shoulder early and often.
If Johnson can’t go, then Spears believes the dynamic of the whole game changes.
“If Kerryon is not healthy enough, if he comes out in warm-ups and he’s not able to play, doesn’t that change everything we said all week?” Spears said. “It literally changes everything we’ve talked about this Auburn football team offensively the entire week.”
If Johnson can’t play, Kam Martin, who is battling an ankle injury himself, and Malik Miller will be in line for additional carries.
While Johnson is questionable for the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is preparing as if he will line up in the Auburn backfield Saturday afternoon.
“I expect to see Kerryon back there, to be honest with you,” Smart said. “That's what we've prepared for. They've got other guys that block. Gus has had this situation in the years I've gone against him multiple times where they might not have had a feature back.”
Comments