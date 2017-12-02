Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with fans after defeating Georgia Tech.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with fans after defeating Georgia Tech. Woody Marshall The Telegraph
UGA fan shares SEC Championship excitement with 'Twas the Night Before Game Day'

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 02, 2017 08:39 AM

ATLANTA

Georgia fans are excited as ever for Saturday's SEC Championship against Auburn. It is the first time the Bulldogs have competed in the conference title game since 2012 and the winner of this game will earn an entry into the College Football Playoff.

One fan in particular shared his excitement with a play on the classic Christmas rhyme, "A Visit From St. Nicholas." UGA fan Shane McAdams, an Athens resident, shared his poem on his Facebook page.

Here is the poem in its entirety:

Twas the night before game day, and throughout the town.

All the Dawg fans could think about was that SEC crown.

The cars and the coolers were packed up with care. 

In the hopes that a victory would soon be theirs.

The Bulldogs were nestled all snug in their beds.

While visions of Herschel Walker ran through their heads.

The soothing voice of Munson saying “Look at the sugar falling from the skies”. 

Had settled their brains and helped rest their eyes.

When out of the alarm clock there was a glorious sound,

The Red Coats were playing to awaken the Dawg pound.

A quick stop at Golden Pantry for a biscuit and a tank of gas.

Away up 316 we flew like a pass.

Mercedes Benz Stadium was set up for the day.

Almost in that “It’s Saturday in Athens” kind of way.

When, what to my wondering eyes should appear.

But a team wearing red and black with not a single fear.

And one head coach so fired up and ready to go.

Kirby Smart was sure his dawgs would put on an incredible show.

More ferocious than Erk his plays they came.

And he whistled, and shouted and called them by name!

“Now Chubb! Now Fromm! Now Roquan! and Blankenship!

On Bellamy, On Mecole, and remember you are on scholarship!

For Munson, for Champ, for Dooley, for Knowshon!

And lastly for the entire Red and Black Nation!”

Suddenly in the distance was an incredible cheer.

The Bulldawg Nation was screaming loud and clear:

“Who’s that coming down tracks

It’s the mean machine in red and black.

There ain’t nothing finer in the land.

Then a drunk obnoxious Georgia fan.

Go Dawgs! Go Dawgs! GOOO DAWWGGGGSSSS!

SIC EM WOOF WOOF WOOF!!!!!!!”

What a wonderful sight to be able to see.

Those War Eagle, Tigers and Plainsmen beginning to flee.

As the clock wound down, and struck triple zero.

Everyone knew the whole team was the hero.

Above all the commotion one sound arose through the air.

Loud enough to make Larry Munson break his steel chair.

The buses were loaded, the last man on was Michel.

And they all headed home toward that victory bell…

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.