Turtle Jackson emerging as Georgia's floor general

Time was ticking down as Turtle Jackson saw a lane open to his right-hand side.
In that moment, with Georgia trailing Saint Mary’s by two points, Jackson decided to take the ball to the hoop.
It was the right move at the the right team. Jackson drove the lane, jumped up, put the ball off the backboard and saw it go through the hoop. The basket came with 10 seconds remaining in the game and ultimately sent Georgia to overtime. The Bulldogs would go on to beat the Gaels 83-81 and take third place in the Wooden Legacy.
Jackson has emerged as Georgia’s primary floor general. A big question entering the season was whether Georgia would be able to replace the scoring production of point guard J.J. Frazier, who graduated after last season.
Never miss a local story.
So far, Jackson has done his part, averaging 12.5 points through Georgia’s first six games of the season.
“It’s going well,” Jackson said of his development through the early portion of the season. “I’m just trying to watch film every day and stay in the weight room.”
Jackson has done a little bit of everything with the added minutes and responsibility as Georgia’s starting point guard. He’s driving and distributing, averaging three assists per game. He’s off to a hot start from behind the arc by connecting on 42.4 percent of his 3-point attempts. In Georgia’s lone loss to San Diego State at the Wooden Legacy, Jackson scored a career-best 17 points.
“I think he did a great job at the tournament, not just with scoring but by leading the team as well,” senior forward Yante Maten said. “He was really composed. When we were down at points he said we were going to win. He said the right things at the right times to motivate our team to get to that next level when we needed to get to.”
Jackson said a lot of his early-season success can be attributed to learning behind Frazier for two years. Jackson called Frazier a “great mentor” who taught him to approach each day with a lot of energy. While Jackson and Frazier are two different types of point guards, head coach Mark Fox said Frazier’s leadership example has rubbed off on Jackson.
“I think he continues to get better each week in his ability to run the team and the decisions he has to make,” Fox said. “I think he has really tried to not bite off more than he chew. I think he has made real progress in his ability to lead the team and organize the team. I’m hopeful there are more and more things that he sees he’ll be able to recognize things earlier and quicker. But we’ve been pleased with him, certainly.”
Georgia is on the road Saturday at Marquette, with this game tipping off at 2 p.m. While Jackson is off to a great start, he said there are still plenty aspects of his game to work on.
“There are a lot of things I still need to do better,” Jackson said. “It’s trying to learn each day about what I need to do.”
Comments