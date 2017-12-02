Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) scores a touchdown against Auburn.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) scores a touchdown against Auburn. Brynn Anderson AP
Georgia running back Nick Chubb (27) scores a touchdown against Auburn. Brynn Anderson AP
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Predicting the SEC Championship between Georgia and Auburn

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 02, 2017 09:45 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

The predictions are in for Saturday's SEC Championship between No. 2 Auburn and No. 6 Georgia.

Jason Butt: All logic points to an Auburn win. The Tigers dominated the lines of scrimmage in the first meeting. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham is playing his best football of the season at the right time. It can be argued no team in college football is playing better than the Tigers. But just when you think you have things figured out, a curveball comes your way. Georgia will have the edge in special teams and a much friendlier environment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Not often do SEC Championship rematches go the first loser's way, but this one will. Prediction: Georgia 28, Auburn 27

Bill Shanks: This is a new game and a new day. Georgia will learn from what happened Nov. 11 and make the adjustments to play an Auburn team with a huge question mark at running back. Trust in Jake Fromm and believe the lines of scrimmage can't be as bad as they were three weeks ago. Prediction: Georgia 27, Auburn 24

Wilson Alexander: For all the talk about if running back Kerryon Johnson will play, Auburn won the regular season version of this game with its play on either side of the line of scrimmage. How much Johnson plays simply determines how much Auburn wins by. Georgia failed to establish any sort of running game in the first game between these teams. Its defensive line was dominated. Why would that change three weeks later? Prediction: Auburn 30, Georgia 17

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jordan Hill: Georgia's first tangle with the Tigers went as badly as it could have gone thanks to its struggles in the trenches. The Bulldogs will have a better showing -- especially in the run game -- but the Tigers' electric offense will shine as it walks away with the team's third conference title since 2009. Prediction: Auburn 27, Georgia 17

Brandon Sudge: Georgia will have to trust quarterback Jake Fromm to throw consistently in order to win, and he will get his opportunities on early downs. The Bulldogs will take advantage of Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson not being 100 percent, and will have better control of the line-of-scrimmage. For the first time in 12 seasons, the conference trophy will find itself in Athens. Prediction: Georgia 30, Auburn 24

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.