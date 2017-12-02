Predicting the SEC Championship between Georgia and Auburn

The predictions are in for Saturday's SEC Championship between No. 2 Auburn and No. 6 Georgia.
Jason Butt: All logic points to an Auburn win. The Tigers dominated the lines of scrimmage in the first meeting. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham is playing his best football of the season at the right time. It can be argued no team in college football is playing better than the Tigers. But just when you think you have things figured out, a curveball comes your way. Georgia will have the edge in special teams and a much friendlier environment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Not often do SEC Championship rematches go the first loser's way, but this one will. Prediction: Georgia 28, Auburn 27
Bill Shanks: This is a new game and a new day. Georgia will learn from what happened Nov. 11 and make the adjustments to play an Auburn team with a huge question mark at running back. Trust in Jake Fromm and believe the lines of scrimmage can't be as bad as they were three weeks ago. Prediction: Georgia 27, Auburn 24
Wilson Alexander: For all the talk about if running back Kerryon Johnson will play, Auburn won the regular season version of this game with its play on either side of the line of scrimmage. How much Johnson plays simply determines how much Auburn wins by. Georgia failed to establish any sort of running game in the first game between these teams. Its defensive line was dominated. Why would that change three weeks later? Prediction: Auburn 30, Georgia 17
Jordan Hill: Georgia's first tangle with the Tigers went as badly as it could have gone thanks to its struggles in the trenches. The Bulldogs will have a better showing -- especially in the run game -- but the Tigers' electric offense will shine as it walks away with the team's third conference title since 2009. Prediction: Auburn 27, Georgia 17
Brandon Sudge: Georgia will have to trust quarterback Jake Fromm to throw consistently in order to win, and he will get his opportunities on early downs. The Bulldogs will take advantage of Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson not being 100 percent, and will have better control of the line-of-scrimmage. For the first time in 12 seasons, the conference trophy will find itself in Athens. Prediction: Georgia 30, Auburn 24
