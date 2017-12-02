Georgia fullback Christian Payne.
Georgia fullback Christian Payne. Sean Taylor Georgia Sports Communications
Georgia fullback Christian Payne. Sean Taylor Georgia Sports Communications
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Payne's out, but another Georgia starter might be too

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 02, 2017 03:43 PM

ATLANTA

Georgia will be without fullback Christian Payne in Saturday's SEC Championship. It may be without one of its top cornerback options too.

Senior cornerback Malkom Parrish was not spotted taking any first- or second-team reps during pre-game warm-ups. Aaron Davis and Deandre Baker were the top cornerbacks with Tyrique McGhee playing the star position.

If Parrish doesn't play, it could also open up some playing time for Richard LeCounte at safety, with J.R. Reed sliding down to the star spot.

Payne made the trip but did not dress out for the game. He has an undisclosed injury that was suffered against Georgia Tech last week. Payne is also a significant contributor on Georgia's special teams, which is where his absence may hurt the most.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The only other fullback Georgia traveled to this game is Nick Moore. In I-formation sets, it is possible the Bulldogs go with a tight end in the backfield without Payne there, too.

Parrish missed the first three games of the season with a broken foot but has appeared in every game since.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.