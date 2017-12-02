Payne's out, but another Georgia starter might be too

Georgia will be without fullback Christian Payne in Saturday's SEC Championship. It may be without one of its top cornerback options too.
Senior cornerback Malkom Parrish was not spotted taking any first- or second-team reps during pre-game warm-ups. Aaron Davis and Deandre Baker were the top cornerbacks with Tyrique McGhee playing the star position.
If Parrish doesn't play, it could also open up some playing time for Richard LeCounte at safety, with J.R. Reed sliding down to the star spot.
Payne made the trip but did not dress out for the game. He has an undisclosed injury that was suffered against Georgia Tech last week. Payne is also a significant contributor on Georgia's special teams, which is where his absence may hurt the most.
The only other fullback Georgia traveled to this game is Nick Moore. In I-formation sets, it is possible the Bulldogs go with a tight end in the backfield without Payne there, too.
Parrish missed the first three games of the season with a broken foot but has appeared in every game since.
