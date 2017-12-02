Danielson: Committee should favor Alabama over Georgia

CBS Sports broadcaster Gary Danielson had quite the take during Georgia's 28-7 win over Auburn, which gave the Bulldogs their first SEC championship since 2005.

Georgia is well-positioned for a berth in the College Football Playoff, considering it is a one-loss SEC champion that just defeated the No. 2 team in the nation. But when it pertains to the selection of the four teams, Danielson thinks another conference team should go ahead of Georgia.

"I don’t think the committee should take this game into effect at all," Danielson said on-air. "I think game one to the last game, Alabama has been the most consistent team. I think you can make the argument that top-to-bottom, they had not had any bad games. They're one of the four best teams. That's the way I look at it."

It's tough to argue against Alabama when it comes to being one of the four best teams. But it's also tough to say that the committee shouldn't take into account that the Bulldogs defeated Auburn in a conference championship game. While Auburn did defeat Georgia 40-17 at home on Nov. 11, the Bulldogs did what Alabama was unable to do -- defeat the Tigers when it mattered most.

The point is likely void, considering the selection committee values conference champions. And with Georgia being a one-loss SEC champion, it is assuredly guaranteed a spot in this season's College Football Playoff.