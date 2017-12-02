More Videos

  Bulldogs celebrate their SEC Championship win over Auburn

    Georgia Bulldog players and coaches celebrate their 2017 SEC Championship win over Auburn Saturday in Atlanta.

Georgia Bulldog players and coaches celebrate their 2017 SEC Championship win over Auburn Saturday in Atlanta. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Georgia Bulldog players and coaches celebrate their 2017 SEC Championship win over Auburn Saturday in Atlanta. Jason Vorhees The Telegraph
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Injury updates on Sony Michel, Malkom Parrish

By By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 02, 2017 09:32 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTA

Following Georgia's 28-7 win over Auburn to claim the 2017 SEC Championship, head coach Kirby Smart offered an update on the status of running back Sony Michel.

In the second half, Michel went down with an injured left knee and was unable to return to the game. He was evaluated in the sideline injury tent before being ruled out. Michel hung around on the sideline with his teammates, which would initially make it seem the injury wasn't too serious.

But Smart said Michel will get some tests done to see what kind, if any, damage was done.

"He's getting an MRI done on his knee," Smart said. "It was bothering him a little bit. I'm not sure if he got hit on it or twisted it. I don't know much information right now. We're still gathering some."

Michel was part of a Georgia rushing attack that totaled 238 rushing yards against an Auburn team that held the Bulldogs to only 46 on the ground just three weeks ago. Michel totaled 13 carries for 77 yards and added two receptions for 38 yards.

Smart also confirmed cornerback Malkom Parrish came into the game with an injury, which held him out of the game. Deandre Baker and Aaron Davis started at cornerback with Parrish out. Smart did not reveal the extent of his injury.

Fullback Christian Payne was also unable to go against the Tigers. Filling his role was running back Elijah Holyfield.

  • Dawgs raise SEC Championship trophy

    Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players raise the SEC Championship trophy after their 28-7 win over Auburn.

Dawgs raise SEC Championship trophy

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and players raise the SEC Championship trophy after their 28-7 win over Auburn.

Jason Vorhees The Telegraph

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.