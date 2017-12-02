Injury updates on Sony Michel, Malkom Parrish

0:37 Dawgs raise SEC Championship trophy Pause

1:11 Georgia celebrates 2017 SEC championship

2:15 Hey Auburn or Georgia Fans! Have you heard a good joke lately?

1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

4:02 Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

2:54 Three sisters in their nineties discuss today's violence and race relations

1:16 Thousands line streets for annual Christmas Parade