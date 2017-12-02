Injury updates on Sony Michel, Malkom Parrish

Following Georgia's 28-7 win over Auburn to claim the 2017 SEC Championship, head coach Kirby Smart offered an update on the status of running back Sony Michel.
In the second half, Michel went down with an injured left knee and was unable to return to the game. He was evaluated in the sideline injury tent before being ruled out. Michel hung around on the sideline with his teammates, which would initially make it seem the injury wasn't too serious.
But Smart said Michel will get some tests done to see what kind, if any, damage was done.
"He's getting an MRI done on his knee," Smart said. "It was bothering him a little bit. I'm not sure if he got hit on it or twisted it. I don't know much information right now. We're still gathering some."
Michel was part of a Georgia rushing attack that totaled 238 rushing yards against an Auburn team that held the Bulldogs to only 46 on the ground just three weeks ago. Michel totaled 13 carries for 77 yards and added two receptions for 38 yards.
Smart also confirmed cornerback Malkom Parrish came into the game with an injury, which held him out of the game. Deandre Baker and Aaron Davis started at cornerback with Parrish out. Smart did not reveal the extent of his injury.
Fullback Christian Payne was also unable to go against the Tigers. Filling his role was running back Elijah Holyfield.
