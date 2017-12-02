Game MVP Roquan Smith puts in performance to remember

When Auburn churned out four first downs en route to a passing touchdown on its first drive, there was no panic from the Georgia defense.
Having faced the Tigers just three weeks ago, the Bulldogs knew they would move the ball and score some points -- or at least had the capability to do.
And when Auburn was driving to potentially go up two scores, Georgia's defense, led by inside linebacker Roquan Smith, stayed firm. Smith knew that this time around, his defense would make a play to stunt Auburn's momentum.
With Smith's help, the Bulldogs did just that.
Outside linebacker Davin Bellamy came around the edge on a third down play in the second quarter and forced a fumble from Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Smith jumped on the ball to recover it, giving the Bulldogs a much-needed possession in that moment. Georgia's offense was able to seize the opportunity and get a touchdown off of the turnover.
"Coach said always keep your composure," Smith said. "We knew they would make plays. They're in the SEC. We knew they would make plays, and they did that on the first drive. But we just had to keep our composure and keep fighting back and keep chopping. That's what it was."
In the third quarter, Lorenzo Carter forced a fumble from Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson, and sure enough, Smith was in the right spot to recover the loose ball.
Smith terrorized Auburn throughout Georgia's 28-7 SEC Championship victory, with the Montezuma native perhaps putting in the best game of his three-year career.
"You never try to make the moment too big or anything like that," Smith said. "All I remember is seeing one of my guys hit the ball, and I'd just seen the ball on the ground. It took me back to practice, you know, scoop drills. I just scooped the ball and said, let me get what I can get."
Smith finished with a game-high 13 tackles, with 10 of them of the solo variety. He had the two aforementioned fumble recoveries and also tallied a sack.
Smith's game awarded him SEC Championship MVP honors.
"First off, I'll just give glory to God for it," Smith said. "And then just my teammates, them taking on blocks, and just then my coaches' preparation just setting me up to be in the right place at the right time and just seeing ball, hit ball, or give ball. It's pretty much give all the credit to them because those guys did a lot of what made me be able to do what I was actually doing throughout the game."
