    Georgia Bulldogs receiver Javon Wims spoke about his team winning the SEC Championship over Auburn Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta.

How Georgia improved running against Auburn compared to first meeting

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 02, 2017 10:46 PM

ATLANTA

Given the way the first game went, it was quite remarkable to see Georgia run the ball the way it did against Auburn in Saturday’s rematch.

In the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Georgia totaled 41 carries for 238 rushing yards. That mark was 192 yards more than the 46 it mustered in the first meeting at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 11. With only three weeks in between the games, the Bulldogs were able to make the necessary adjustments to spark the ground game.

The game-plan this time was different – attack Auburn on the edges and force the defense to tackle in space. Georgia decided not to force the issue up the middle of the Tigers' defense.

“It was just to get the ball outside a little more,” freshman running back D’Andre Swift said. “They’re big up front, and that wasn’t working too well last time. So getting the ball out and attacking them in space, I think we did a good job with the game plan.”

Swift ended up totaling a game-high 88 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. The bulk of Swift’s total came on a 64-yard run that saw him hit the left edge and run wide open and untouched for a score.

Nick Chubb added 13 carries for 77 yards and Sony Michel had seven carries for 45 yards.

 

In the first meeting, Georgia tried to move Auburn off the line of scrimmage and run between the tackles. As Swift said, that didn’t work too well.

Following Saturday's win, right guard Ben Cleveland said Georgia did a good job using the toss sweep play to bounce plays outside to make the perimeter defenders make plays on Georgia’s talented backfield.

“Everyone knows we’re going to run the ball down the middle,” Cleveland said. “Those toss sweep plays are great to have in our playbook. It catches people off guard. You get them thinking you’re going to be running inside zone, and all of a sudden we toss it to the outside. There’s no way to defend that.”

Cleveland said the Bulldogs practice the toss sweep plays quite a bit but haven’t needed to use them too often in any of Georgia’s other games.

But in the end, Georgia brought a much more physical brand of football to its second meeting with Auburn. That’s where Cleveland believes the ultimate difference was.

“We all probably played our best game of the year when it comes to physicality and execution,” Cleveland said. “It really boils down to every man doing his job.”

    Georgia Bulldogs bring home first SEC Championship for head coach Kirby Smart after defeating Auburn 28-7 Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

