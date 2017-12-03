Patrick, Stanley arrested on drug charges

Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick and receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested only a few hours after Georgia's 28-7 win over Auburn in the SEC Championship.
According to a Barrow County public information spokesman, Patrick was arrested for possession of marijuana of less than one ounce. Stanley was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana of less than one ounce and speeding while going 87 mph in a 65 zone.
For Patrick, a starter on Georgia's defense, this is his third marijuana-related arrest since arriving to Georgia. According to the UGA student-athlete handbook, this normally results in dismissal from the program. For Stanley, it is his first arrest at Georgia. Since it is a DUI arrest, the handbook states he is subject to a 20 percent suspension, which would keep him out of the upcoming College Football Playoff.
On a Rose Bowl conference call Sunday, head coach Kirby Smart said he was "disappointed in some of the actions" from Patrick and Stanley.
"We still don't have all of the information completely in from all of that," Smart said. "Their discipline will be handled internally."
While a log for Stanley's arrest was not found online, one for Patrick stated that he was booked at 1:30 a.m. He was issued a $1,030 bond.
Stanley has been a special teams standout on the kickoff and punt return teams as a gunner. Smart has repeatedly praised his performance as one of the first men down the field on the coverage units. Stanley also sees time on offense as a rotational receiver.
Patrick's first arrest came when he was a freshman at UGA in 2015. He and former teammate Chauncey Rivers were arrested for possession of marijuana and served one-game suspensions. Patrick was recently arrested for possession of marijuana in Athens-Clarke County in October. As a result, Patrick served a four-game suspension before returning for Georgia's regular-season game against Auburn.
In Saturday's SEC Championship, Patrick totaled three tackles and a quarterback hurry. For the season, Patrick has 35 tackles.
Patrick was made available for interviews after Georgia's win over Georgia Tech, which is when he said he learned his lesson from his second arrest.
“It was a mistake. Mistakes are made,” Patrick said. “It’s one you have to move on from, one you have to grow from.”
