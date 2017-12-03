Georgia gets playoff matchup with Oklahoma

Georgia earned the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff and will face No. 2 Oklahoma in the semifinal.
While it appears likely that the teams will play in the Rose Bowl, an official announcement has not been made yet.
On Saturday, Georgia punched its ticket to the fourth-ever College Football Playoff by defeating Auburn 28-7 in the SEC Championship. The Bulldogs got the win despite suffering a 40-17 defeat to the Tigers only three weeks prior to this rematch. The Bulldogs (12-1) put in an inspired defensive performance and held the Tigers (10-3) to only 259 total yards.
After the win, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he wouldn’t worry about where the selection committee placed his team in the field, just as long as it was in the top four.
“We don't concern ourselves with rankings. We never have,” Smart said. “What does it really matter? If you're 1 through 4, you're in the tournament. That was our goal, and that's what we've achieved.”
While Georgia first played football in 1892 and Oklahoma in 1895, this will be the first time the two historic programs will play one another. Oklahoma won the Big 12 championship with a 41-17 victory over TCU Saturday afternoon. The Sooners (12-1) are led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, who many consider the Heisman Trophy front-runner. Mayfield has completed 71 percent of his passes for 4,340 yards, 41 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.
Georgia has been paced by a senor-led rushing attack from running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. Both Chubb and Michel decided to bypass the NFL for their senior seasons for a chance at winning the SEC and competing in the College Football Playoff.
“It's just crazy, man. Just unbelievable experience,” Chubb said. “This is why the guys came back for it. I remember just talking to the senior class, I mean, back at camp, we'd be in the room with a little private meeting, and we just talked about what we want to do, and it all paid off. This moment right here, this is what we worked for.”
