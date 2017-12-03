Smart updates status of Michel's injured knee

Following Saturday's 28-7 win over Auburn in the SEC Championship, head coach Kirby Smart said running back Sony Michel would have an MRI done to ensure his injured left knee didn't have any unforeseen damage.
On Sunday, Smart was able to update Michel's status.
Smart said Michel's injury isn't serious and that he will be able to play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against Oklahoma.
"Everything looks good, he's fine," Smart said. "He just has a little bit of soreness in there that was bothering him. He should be good to go."
Before the injury, Michel carried the ball seven times for 45 rushing yards and also caught two passes for 38 receiving yards.
This season, Michel has totaled 948 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, leaving him 52 away from what would be a second-career 1,000-yard season.
Smart also noted that cornerback Malkom Parrish is dealing with a "lower extremity" injury, which is what kept him out of the SEC Championship.
