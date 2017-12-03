Georgia running back Sony Michel tries to break a tackle during Saturday's 28-7 win over Auburn.
Georgia running back Sony Michel tries to break a tackle during Saturday's 28-7 win over Auburn. The Telegraph
Georgia running back Sony Michel tries to break a tackle during Saturday's 28-7 win over Auburn. The Telegraph
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Smart updates status of Michel's injured knee

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 03, 2017 04:35 PM

ATHENS

Following Saturday's 28-7 win over Auburn in the SEC Championship, head coach Kirby Smart said running back Sony Michel would have an MRI done to ensure his injured left knee didn't have any unforeseen damage.

On Sunday, Smart was able to update Michel's status.

Smart said Michel's injury isn't serious and that he will be able to play in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 against Oklahoma.

"Everything looks good, he's fine," Smart said. "He just has a little bit of soreness in there that was bothering him. He should be good to go."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before the injury, Michel carried the ball seven times for 45 rushing yards and also caught two passes for 38 receiving yards.

This season, Michel has totaled 948 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, leaving him 52 away from what would be a second-career 1,000-yard season.

Smart also noted that cornerback Malkom Parrish is dealing with a "lower extremity" injury, which is what kept him out of the SEC Championship.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.