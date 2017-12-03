Roquan Smith named the 2017 Butkus Award winner

Roquan Smith picked up his first award of the postseason.
On Sunday night, Smith was named the recipient of this year's Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in the country.
This award comes shortly after Smith was named the SEC Championship MVP following his performance of 13 tackles and a sack in Saturday's 28-7 win over Auburn.
This season, Smith has totaled 113 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.
"Roquan Smith proved to be the overwhelming favorite in this year's collegiate linebacking class,” according to the award selection committee. “He's always around the ball and is very tough, fast and instinctive, with exceptional football reflexes. He makes his presence felt all over the field and hits with the type of explosion that has come to define the Butkus Award. As terrific of a football player as he is, Roquan is highly regarded by teammates, coaches and support staff for his intelligence, intensity and leadership traits.”
