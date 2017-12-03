SEC Championship Game MVP Roquan Smith (3) hoists a trophy during presentations after Georgia beat Auburn, 28-7.
SEC Championship Game MVP Roquan Smith (3) hoists a trophy during presentations after Georgia beat Auburn, 28-7. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
SEC Championship Game MVP Roquan Smith (3) hoists a trophy during presentations after Georgia beat Auburn, 28-7. Beau Cabell The Telegraph
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Roquan Smith named the 2017 Butkus Award winner

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 03, 2017 08:22 PM

ATHENS

Roquan Smith picked up his first award of the postseason.

On Sunday night, Smith was named the recipient of this year's Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in the country.

This award comes shortly after Smith was named the SEC Championship MVP following his performance of 13 tackles and a sack in Saturday's 28-7 win over Auburn.

This season, Smith has totaled 113 total tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Roquan Smith proved to be the overwhelming favorite in this year's collegiate linebacking class,” according to the award selection committee. “He's always around the ball and is very tough, fast and instinctive, with exceptional football reflexes. He makes his presence felt all over the field and hits with the type of explosion that has come to define the Butkus Award.  As terrific of a football player as he is, Roquan is highly regarded by teammates, coaches and support staff for his intelligence, intensity and leadership traits.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.