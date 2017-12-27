Georgia running back Nick Chubb speaks to reporters at Disneyland.
Georgia running back Nick Chubb speaks to reporters at Disneyland. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Georgia running back Nick Chubb speaks to reporters at Disneyland. Jason Butt The Telegraph
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Georgia players reflect on 'baller status' plane ride

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 27, 2017 08:39 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Anaheim, Calif.

Soon, Delta won't fly its collection of Boeing 747s anymore. But Georgia's football players were given the chance to fly across the country in one that had them comfortable and in style.

The plane was two stories and certain players were given access to seats that recline all the way down so they could rest. That was a good way for Georgia's players to get some extra sleep, especially with the team needing to adjust to West Coast time for a week. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn said he really enjoyed the bit of luxury he experienced in the sky.

"That was baller status there," Wynn said. "It was cool being able to recline all the way back to the point where you could take a nap or watch any kind of movie. It was awesome."

Wynn said he ate pasta, chicken, a pulled pork sandwich and even some candy during the flight. It was the first time Wynn had ever been on a plane with two floors. Wynn caught up on some needed sleep, especially with a big week of practice that began Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I was laying flat like it was my bed," Wynn said.

This particular plane was actually put in use over the past two seasons by the previous champions of the College Football Playoff. Alabama used it in 2015 and Clemson used it in 2016.

Running back Nick Chubb was also among those who gained some extra sleep while he was on the plane and appreciated being able to lay his seat all the way down. Chubb, like Wynn, was a fan of the extra leg room they were given since they were taking such a long flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

"It was very nice," Chubb said. "It made flying for five hours very easy."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn 1:28

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn
What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down 6:51

What stood out from Georgia at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan break it down
Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days 2:31

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.