Roquan Smith not focused on NFL draft decision, two UGA players set to return

More Videos

Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl 0:44

Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl

Pause
One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history 2:44

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

  • Dick Butkus' son surprises Roquan Smith with a special award

    Georgia Bulldogs' Roquan Smith was awarded the 2017 Butkus Award, recognizing him as the nation's top linebacker, at UGA's Senior Awards Gala Sunday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Athens.

Georgia Bulldogs' Roquan Smith was awarded the 2017 Butkus Award, recognizing him as the nation's top linebacker, at UGA's Senior Awards Gala Sunday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Athens. Georgia Football @FootballUGA/Twitter
Georgia Bulldogs' Roquan Smith was awarded the 2017 Butkus Award, recognizing him as the nation's top linebacker, at UGA's Senior Awards Gala Sunday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Athens. Georgia Football @FootballUGA/Twitter
Bulldogs Blog

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

Bulldogs Blog

Roquan Smith not focused on NFL draft decision, two UGA players set to return

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

December 29, 2017 01:11 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Los Angeles

Roquan Smith has yet to reveal anything about his NFL draft intentions. That continued Friday, when Smith was asked if he had received a draft grade from league representatives.

While Smith, who has been projected as a first-rounder in various mock drafts, has yet to publicly announce whether he will stay for his senior season, two other draft-eligible UGA defenders announced they will come back for the 2018 season.

Both junior defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter and third-year sophomore J.R. Reed said they are planning to return to Georgia next season. Ledbetter has been a big part of Georgia's defensive line rotation and has totaled 29 tackles, with 3.5 of them coming for a loss. He also has one sack this season.

Reed has the second-most tackles on Georgia's roster with 69.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ledbetter said he wanted to finish out his career and is hopeful his other draft-eligible underclassman teammates do the same.

"I talked about it but I’m really thinking of coming back and finishing it out with my boys," Ledbetter said. "We’re hoping to do it again. I think a lot of guys should. When that time comes we’ll figure it out."

While Ledbetter has played three years at Georgia, this has been Reed's only season with the program. After spending his first season at Tulsa in 2015, Reed transferred to Georgia and sat out the 2016 season due to NCAA rules. Reed then rose up the depth chart and earned a start in every game this season.

Earlier this season, head coach Kirby Smart said Reed turned into a pleasant surprise once he moved from the scout team to the two-deep. When Reed left Tulsa for Georgia, it was to prove that he could play at the Power 5 level.

"It's something I always believed in," Reed said. "I believed in myself and knew I could do something like this."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl 0:44

Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl

Pause
One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history 2:44

National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 1:35

Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 6:50

MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:55

Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

  • Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

    Auburn safety Tray Matthews, who began his career at Georgia, spoke about needing to mature after his dismissal from the Bulldogs.

Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn

View More Video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joined The Telegraph after covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.