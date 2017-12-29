Roquan Smith not focused on NFL draft decision, two UGA players set to return

More Videos 0:44 Five Georgia players to watch in the Rose Bowl Pause 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:44 National Infantry Museum links soldiers with their history 1:35 Bang Bang Lady offers five ideas to get a big bang for your fireworks bucks this New Year's Eve 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 2:55 Raw video: Suspect in Columbus pawn shop shootout taken away in ambulance 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dick Butkus' son surprises Roquan Smith with a special award Georgia Bulldogs' Roquan Smith was awarded the 2017 Butkus Award, recognizing him as the nation's top linebacker, at UGA's Senior Awards Gala Sunday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Athens. Georgia Bulldogs' Roquan Smith was awarded the 2017 Butkus Award, recognizing him as the nation's top linebacker, at UGA's Senior Awards Gala Sunday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Athens. Georgia Football @FootballUGA/Twitter

