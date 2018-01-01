Rose Bowl: Live blogging the semifinal showdown between Georgia and Oklahoma

After a long wait, the Georgia Bulldogs will return to the field shortly to fight for the right to play for the national championship. To advance, the Bulldogs must take down Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. EST. Until then, here’s some pregame notes to consider. Once the game gets underway, follow along here as well as with The Telegraph’s Jason Butt on Twitter for live in-game updates.
Second Overtime
9:17 p.m.: Lorenzo Carter gets in and blocks the Oklahoma field goal. All Georgia needs is a field goal to advance to the national title game. Instead, Sony Michel breaks it for a long rushing touchdown. The game is over. Georgia wins 54-48 in double overtime.
Overtime
9:08 p.m.: After a stupendous third-down stop by Roquan Smith, Oklahoma settles for a 32-yard field goal. We head to the second overtime, where Oklahoma will start with the ball.
9:02 p.m.: Rodrigo Blankenship's field goal attempt is good. If Oklahoma scores a touchdown, the game is over.
8:59 p.m.: Oklahoma wins the toss. Georgia will start on offense.
Fourth quarter
8:54 p.m.: Oklahoma's pass on third-and-2 falls incomplete. The Sooners punt, and Georgia takes a knee. We're headed to overtime.
8:48 p.m.: The Bulldogs find yet another answer, this time with Nick Chubb finding the end zone on a Wild Dog play. Rodrigo Blankenship connected on the extra point, and we are tied 45-45 with 55 seconds to go.
8:40 p.m.: Georgia's defense gets the stop it desperately needed with 3:32 to go, shutting down Ryan Anderson on a speed option play. The Bulldogs offense takes over on its 41-yard line with 3:22 to go.
8:31 p.m.: Oklahoma has a scoring run of its own now, scoring 14 unanswered after an uncharacteristic Sony Michel fumble was picked up and returned 46 yards by Steven Parker. Georgia is down seven points with 6:52 to go in the fourth.
8:22 p.m.: Georgia's lead is no more after Baker Mayfield's 11-yard touchdown pass to Dimitri Flowers. The score ended an 88-yard, 11-play drive. Now it's again Georgia's turn to respond.
7:58 p.m.: Dominick Sanders intercepts an errant Baker Mayfield pass and returns it to the Oklahoma 4. Two plays later, Jake Fromm fired a touchdown to Javon Wims. For the first time today, the Georgia Bulldogs lead the Rose Bowl.
Third quarter
7:56 p.m.: After sitting on the verge of being blown out, Georgia outgained Oklahoma 130-29 in the third quarter. The game's completely up for grabs going into the fourth.
7:50 p.m.: The all-Georgia second half continues. On 3rd-and-7, the Bulldogs opted to run the ball. The call worked well, as Sony Michel broke free on a 38-yard run. The game is now tied 31-31 with 41 seconds left in the quarter.
7:44 p.m.: Georgia's defense got after Baker Mayfield on back-to-back plays to doom the Sooners' latest drive. Jonathan Ledbetter and D'Andre Walker got the job done on that drive, again leaving it a one-possession game.
7:22 p.m.: Well, that was quick. After Hardman's punt return, Nick Chubb broke three would-be tackles and takes it to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown. Now trailing 31-24, the Bulldogs are right back in it.
7:15 p.m.: The Georgia defense got the stop it desperately needed to start the second half. After a strong punt return by Mecole Hardman, the Bulldogs offense goes to work.
Five at the half
Defense optional: Credit both teams' offenses for putting on a show at times in the first half. Oklahoma racked up 360 total yards and Georgia posted 291. But the difference is Oklahoma was able to come up with a few stops that Georgia was unable to do. The Sooners punted only one time in the first half. That has to change if Georgia is to rally.
Missed opportunities: The Bulldogs very well could be in an even game. But there were a handful of plays that Georgia was unable to convert on. While Rodrigo Blankenship hit a 55-yard field goal to close the half, he missed a 47-yarder in the first quarter. Georgia's defense allowed Oklahoma to convert six of eight third-down plays.
'Run the dang ball': If there was ever a game where the, "Run the dang ball" phrase could be heavily used, it's this one. The Bulldogs ended the first half with 11 carries for 182 yards. Yes, that comes out to 16.5 yards per carry. Yet Georgia has actually thrown the ball 17 times compared to 11 runs. Now, Fromm has gone 12-of-17 for 109 yards, so it's hard to argue with those results. But the situations some of the passes have come in were head-scratching, none other than when Nick Chubb reeled off a 45-yard gain that was followed up with a passing play that resulted in a sack.
Special teams negated: One of Georgia's strengths all season has been its special teams and that has been taken away through two quarters. Oklahoma place-kicker/punter Austin Seibert has only allowed one kickoff to be returned and nailed his lone punt at the 2-yard line. The one kickoff that came out of the end zone for Georgia was called back due to a block in the back.
Penalties, yet again: The most glaring stat of the game thus far has come on penalties. Through two quarters, Georgia has committed four penalties for 34 yards. Oklahoma has yet to commit one penalty.
Second quarter
6:50 p.m.: A couple of crazy plays closed out the first half. First, Oklahoma scored its fourth touchdown of the first half with CeeDee Lamb throwing a touchdown to Baker Mayfield on a double reverse pass. The Sooners then decided to squib the ensuing kickoff and Tae Crowder snatched it at midfield. After a 9-yard completion from Jake Fromm to Terry Godwin, Rodrigo Blankenship drilled a 55-yard field goal, which was easily a career high. It gives Georgia a boost, although it still trails Oklahoma 31-17 at the half. While that's only a two-score game, the Sooners will open the second half with the ball.
6:25 p.m.: After holding Oklahoma to a field goal, Georgia's offense couldn't capitalize and was forced to punt the ball. In addition, one trend is beginning to emerge. Georgia has committed four penalties for 39 yards. Oklahoma has yet to be flagged in the game.
6:16 p.m.: Oklahoma scored again, but this time it was only a field goal. While the Sooners were able to march down the field, the Georgia defense did seem to get a better grasp on what they were trying to do. The Bulldogs got Oklahoma into three third-down plays but didn't get a stop until Tyler Clark sacked Baker Mayfield on a third-and-7. That set up a 38-yard field goal from Austin Seibert. Oklahoma leads Georgia 24-14 at the 9:12 mark of the second quarter.
6:02 p.m.: Down by two scores, Georgia just got an electrifying run from Sony Michel, who went 75 yards for a touchdown. It didn't look like Michel was touched on the play either. That also put Michel over 1,000 yards for the season. With 14 minutes to go in the second quarter, Oklahoma leads Georgia 21-14.
5:57 p.m.: That didn't take long. Oklahoma's Rodney Anderson burst through an open hole and ran in a 41-yard touchdown. Georgia's defense has had no answer for this offensive attack. The Sooners' weapons have proven to be too balanced in the early going.
First quarter
5:53 p.m.: The end of the first quarter has arrived, with Oklahoma leading Georgia 14-7. The difference in the game so far is that the Sooners have been able to make a couple of key defensive stops whereas Georgia has not. The Bulldogs have had no answer for Baker Mayfield, who already has 82 yards and a touchdown. Rodney Anderson has 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. But Georgia was forced to punt on its first possession and missed a field goal on its third. Oklahoma scored two touchdowns on its first two drives of the game.
5:50 p.m.: Georgia was driving but stalled out, with some help due to a false start from offensive lineman Kendall Baker. Making matters worse for the Bulldogs, place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 48-yard field goal.
5:38 p.m.: Not a lot of defense has taken place so far in this game. Getting the ball back, Oklahoma went to work. With so much action, Georgia's defenders are tasked with following a bunch of possibilities and it's causing all sorts of problems. Baker Mayfield is executing the RPO better than anyone Georgia has seen this year, and it's not close. All the early passing plays set up a 45-yard run from Rodney Anderson, who added a 9-yard touchdown. Oklahoma has taken a 14-7 lead with 6:56 to go in the first quarter.
5:30 p.m.: Following that quick score from Oklahoma, Georgia got the answer it needed. Nick Chubb ripped off a 25-yard run and Sony Michel reeled a 20-yarder, which featured a crushing block from right guard Ben Cleveland. Jake Fromm threaded the needle on a throw to Javon Wims, which was followed with a great play design to get Sony Michel a 13-yard passing reception. Fromm is now 4-of-6 throwing for 50 yards and a score.
5:22 p.m.: The Heisman Trophy winner made his team's first possession look real easy. Mayfield went 4-of-4 for 63 yards and a touchdown, which came from 13 yards out and was caught by receiver Marquise Brown. The Sooners got two big catches from fullback Dimitri Flowers from 16 and 26 yards out on the drive. It was an impressive display of offensive football that had Georgia on its heels early.
5:16 p.m.: The first drive for Georgia started promising with a 21-yard completion from Jake Fromm to Javon Wims. But after that first first-down pickup, Georgia ran three plays for three yards and was forced to punt.
Fan turnout
4:49 p.m.: The Rose Bowl is nearly full as the final few fans trickle in. It looks like Georgia's fans will be the last to fill in the remaining empty seats. Oklahoma's fans were seated in their section much earlier.
There were some reports throughout the week that this may be a 70-30 turnout in favor of Georgia. An estimate, from this reporter's vantage point, is that it is probably in the area between 60-40 and 65-35 in favor of Georgia fans. The red and maroon do blend together quite a bit, making it a little difficult to tell.
Players hit the field
4:16 p.m.: Georgia's full team has taken the field and it doesn't look like there are any surprises. While defensive tackle Trenton Thompson was a no-show at media day, he is dressed out and ready to go. It was never a true concern that he would miss this game, however.
3:39 p.m.: Georgia's receivers took the field to take part in a few catches without any pads on. Terry Godwin was impressing everyone with his one-hand grabs in the corner of the end zone.
Of note, receiver Jayson Stanley, doesn't appear to be dressing out for this game, although that was expected. Stanley recently pleaded guilty to possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, which put him in violation of Georgia's substance-abuse policy. Shakenneth Williams, who was medically disqualified this season and has been serving as a student assistant, has his No. 23 jersey on. While he won't be available to play, that's a cool gesture for a player who stuck around to help out after his playing career came to an end.
3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma was the first team to take the field for pre-game warm-ups. In addition, it appears Oklahoma's fans are the first to start showing up inside the Rose Bowl. At the moment, there is more maroon than red inside the stadium, but that is expected to change by the time kickoff arrives.
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield jogged on the field and drew an ovation from the Sooners' fans.
About the game
This year’s Rose Bowl appearance is Georgia’s first since 1943, when the Wallace Butts-led Bulldogs beat UCLA. The bowl is Georgia’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff and stands as the team’s 21st straight bowl appearance.
Georgia’s meeting with Oklahoma is the first-ever meeting between the two storied programs.
TV Channel: ESPN
Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (commentator), Tom Rinaldi (sideline), Maria Taylor (sideline)
What to watch
Georgia’s defensive backs vs. Baker Mayfield - Newsflash: Baker Mayfield is a pretty good quarterback. The senior comes into the game with 4,340 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns and will be eager to make the Sooners’ playoff loss to Clemson two years ago a distant memory. The Bulldogs’ secondary has been impressive for most of the season, but they have been had exposed at times downfield. They’ll have to be on top of their game to keep Mayfield from making a mess of Georgia’s trip out west.
Jake Fromm vs. Oklahoma defense - The Bulldogs will undoubtedly look to move the ball on the ground today, but the Sooners come into the game only surrendering 144 rushing yards per game. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops will try and do the same thing several other coaches tried all year: Stop the Georgia run game and force the true freshman quarterback to carry the load offensively. The Auburn Tigers did it successfully in the first meeting with Georgia, so the notion is not impossible.
Georgia defensive line vs. Oklahoma offensive line - Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver shared his thoughts on the OU pass protection in early December, saying, "You can get at (Mayfield). Besides the big tackle (Orlando Brown), I don’t think his interior linemen are any good – well, I don’t think they’re not any good, but I don’t think they're SEC good. That’s just my opinion." The Bulldogs need a good push to prevent Mayfield from finding any sense of a comfort zone and to thwart the Oklahoma run game from establishing itself.
What’s on the line
The winner of the Rose Bowl will move on to its first national championship game in the playoff era. For Georgia, the win would mean playing for a national title for the first time since the 1983 Sugar Bowl.
