    Georgia's fans lit up the Rose Bowl when the game ventured into the fourth quarter.

Georgia's Charlie Woerner injures leg in Rose Bowl victory over Oklahoma

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

January 01, 2018 10:54 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Pasadena, Calif.

During Georgia's thrilling 54-48 victory over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl, sophomore tight end Charlie Woerner suffered what appears to be a lower left leg injury.

After the game, Woerner was spotted wearing a heavy wrap over his left leg and needed to use crutches to move around. It is unknown when Woerner was hurt in the game or the severity of the injury. While using crutches, Woerner was able to celebrate Monday's victory with his teammates.

While Woerner caught only six passes in Georgia's first 13 games, he was a frequent target early against the Sooners. In the first half, Woerner caught three passes for 21 yards and was targeted four times. A product of Rabun County, Woerner has been utilized as mostly a blocker in a tight ends group that has helped propel one of the nation's top rushing attacks.

Woerner has totaled 100 receiving yards this season.

Head coach Kirby Smart will likely be asked about Woerner's status in a teleconference he will hold Tuesday. At tight end, Georgia also rotates Jeb Blazevich, Isaac Nauta and Jackson Harris.

