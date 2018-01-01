Georgia's Trenton Thompson has not reached final decision on NFL draft

Georgia defensive tackle Trenton Thompson hasn't finalized a decision on whether to stay for his senior season or head to the NFL draft.
While he indicated in an Instagram post in early December that he would return, Thompson revealed after Monday's wild 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl that he hasn't reached a final decision.
"Everything is up in the air," Thompson said. "Me and my mom still have to regroup. I love Georgia so everything will come down to my mom."
Against the Sooners, Thompson recorded two tackles. He has played injured at times during the season, which included suffering a knee injury in the middle of the season. Thompson revealed he missed Saturday's Rose Bowl media day because he was getting treatment on his various ailments.
"I try to get my treatment and stay up on my body," Thompson said. "A lot of my body parts really hurt. The more I get treatment, the more I can play."
Thompson was a part of a Georgia defense that struggled in the first half against an explosive Oklahoma offense. But after halftime, the Bulldogs settled down and started applying pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield while slowing the run game. Thompson has been a key contributor to Georgia's defense all season and played a big presence in Georgia's defensive line rotation once again.
Thompson said the key in the second half was the defense playing with better composure than it did in the opening two quarters.
"We came in at halftime and our coaches had a good game-plan that we were already doing," Thompson said. "The only thing we had to do was stay poised and not get out of our defensive comfort zone."
