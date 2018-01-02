The Rose Bowl's most important sequence: Crowder's snag, quick thinking and Blankenship's boot

More Videos 3:53 Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win Pause 0:52 Georgia lights up the Rose Bowl 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 1:58 Video: First baby of 2018 is ‘Journey’ for Columbus couple 0:55 Rev. Willie Phillips witnessed part of chase on Lumpkin Court 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:29 Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 2 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 6:50 MCSD board debates whether to hire recommended special-education director 2:05 Lorenzo Carter talks blocked field goal, second half improvements 1:28 Tray Matthews on maturation from Georgia to Auburn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Jason Butt The Telegraph

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm spoke to reporters about his team’s 54-48 win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl. Jason Butt The Telegraph