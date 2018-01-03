Two local players deliver on special teams in Georgia’s Rose Bowl win

The Georgia Bulldogs came out on top in one of the greatest Rose Bowl games ever Monday, and two local products came through in the clutch for the team.
Harris County alum Tae Crowder and Brookstone alum Prather Hudson delivered on special teams in Georgia’s 54-48 double-overtime victory over Oklahoma. The two players’ efforts were part of a big showing for the Bulldogs’ special teams, which included a 55-yard field goal and a blocked field-goal attempt in overtime.
Crowder’s biggest play of the contest came just seconds before halftime. After a trick-play touchdown put Oklahoma ahead 31-14, Sooners kickoff specialist Austin Seibert attempted a squib kick to drain the final five seconds off the clock, but the sophomore snagged the ball as it flew past him.
Crowder’s heads-up stop gave Georgia great field position that led to the 55-yard kick for Rodrigo Blankenship.
"It came pretty fast," Crowder said. "I looked, and once I saw it in the air, I just went and attacked it with my hands. It came pretty fast but I saw it."
Hudson got in on the special-teams action with 10:54 to go in the fourth quarter.
With Georgia leading 38-31, the redshirt freshman took off down the field as part as the Bulldogs’ punt coverage. Hudson ran 54 yards untouched, tackling Oklahoma punt returner CeeDee Lamb on the Oklahoma 12-yard line.
Although Oklahoma was able to respond with the tying score, Hudson’s impressive tackle set up a long field ahead for the still-reeling Sooners.
