Georgia hopes to slow down Alabama's talented five-star freshman Collin Sexton

Within the next four days, there are two contests between SEC foes Georgia and Alabama. Most of the attention is going toward Monday’s finale on the gridiron when the two schools square off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Mark Fox and many who follow Georgia’s athletic program know the importance of the Bulldogs’ first opportunity to hoist the glorified trophy since the 1980s. The ninth-year basketball coach is an avid supporter of the football team – in the last matchup with Alabama in 2015, he briefly appeared as a member of the spike squad – and recognized the rarity of Monday night’s opportunity.
“We’ve waited a long time for it. It doesn’t come around often,” Fox said. “So, now that we have the opportunity, I know it may be our life savings, but get your butt in the Benz and figure out a way to help your team. If not, line the streets of Atlanta and support our team, because it’s going to take everybody to win.”
But the first matchup of the tilt between the two schools at Stegeman Coliseum may not be too bad either.
Never miss a local story.
Georgia has won four of its last five matchups with the Crimson Tide, but it’ll have another daunting challenge if it hopes to continue that streak. Alabama features freshman point guard Collin Sexton, who was touted as one of the nation’s top recruits and has lived up to the billing.
Sexton averages 20.4 points and 3.5 assists per game, and the Mableton product will look for a big game in his home state. The 6-foot-3 newcomer is projected to be an NBA draftee after the season, and compares with other freshman talents such as Oklahoma guard Trae Young.
Georgia has been in serious contention for highly touted guards in recent recruiting classes – including a commitment from 2019 five-star Ashton Hagans – and Sexton was one of them. After signing Rayshaun Hammonds during the 2016 early-signing period, Georgia was hopeful Sexton would follow. But it wasn’t to be, and it’s now tasked with facing an in-state product who opted to play elsewhere within the conference.
Alabama head coach Avery Johnson will be dependent upon his leading scorer in order to pull out a road victory in a sold-out Stegeman Coliseum (only the 2,000 student tickets remain). While a tall task, it’s one that guard Turtle Jackson and the rest of the Bulldogs await.
“All players that are one-and-done challenge you with their physical talent, and they combine great skill,” Fox said. “That can be shot blocking, but most of the time it’s with the ball. They’ve got a couple of guys in that category, and when you can have balance with them playing off of each other, it only accentuates those strengths. He’s off to a great start and is having a terrific year.”
Added Jackson: “He’s a great player, so that makes this a great opportunity to go out and try to win a game.”
While Alabama’s centerpiece is dangerous, Georgia may have an advantage in its frontcourt and its bench – freshman forward Nic Claxton admitted it during a Friday interview. The Crimson Tide don’t feature a bench player that has averaged more than 4.4 points per game this season, yet Fox regards his Georgia group as his deepest throughout his tenure.
Georgia received double-digit scoring performances from two bench players in Wednesday’s 71-60 victory over Mississippi, and now looks for it to become a consistent asset.
“Coach harps on us being a deep team, and we’ve got talented guys that come off the bench as well as start,” Georgia guard Juwan Parker said. “We just try to do the best we can in positions we’re put in.”
When Fox stepped to the podium after Wednesday’s victory, he called for fan attendance at both events. It looks as if he will be granted his wish as it marks the first Saturday home game of the season.
“It’s one of the great challenges at Georgia – that we’re here in January before having a Saturday home game,” Fox said. “It’s a unique challenge to the job, and you get excited when the opportunity comes because it’s easy for fans. It’s hard playing on weeknights for all of your home games.”
Comments