Brookstone’s Prather Hudson relishes role as Georgia nears title game

On a pivotal Georgia punt in the fourth quarter of the 2018 Rose Bowl, a relatively unknown pup made a play that was hard to ignore.
Georgia led Oklahoma 38-31 with just under 11 minutes to go in regulation when Cameron Nizialek boomed a punt deep into Oklahoma territory. Georgia special teamer Prather Hudson took off at the snap, running from the Georgia 34-yard line straight toward Oklahoma punt returner CeeDee Lamb at the Oklahoma 8.
Lamb advanced about four yards when Hudson grabbed him by the ankles and brought him to the turf. Hudson didn’t stay down long, immediately jumping to his feet to celebrate with his teammates after a clutch tackle on special teams.
“It was kind of crazy,” Hudson said. “I was running outside, and I was just busting it down there as fast as I could go. I just saw it and made the play. It happened so fast, I didn’t really realize what happened until I got to the sideline.”
Never miss a local story.
The clutch stop by Hudson is just one example of the play he has displayed in his time as a Bulldog. A preferred walk-on who joined the program in 2016, Hudson didn’t waste time in establishing himself as a useful piece in Georgia’s scout team preparation.
Now in his redshirt freshman season, the former Brookstone Cougar is eager to help his side anyway he can Monday, when the Bulldogs take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
“I’m super excited,” Hudson said. “This is what I play for. This is why I came to Georgia, to play games like this.”
Hudson was a productive two-way player at Brookstone, but in spring 2016 it looked unlikely he would become a Bulldog.
Hudson said going into the first week of that March, he had not heard from Georgia at all, instead receiving interest from schools such as SMU, Air Force and Davidson. That changed during that week, when Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann called.
The Bulldogs were interested in Hudson as a walk-on running back after his success at Brookstone. After considering his options, Hudson decided Georgia was in fact the school for him.
“He wanted to play at the highest level possible,” former Brookstone head coach Scott Pethtel said. “He got his opportunity and took it. I was surprised some of the others didn’t offer, but I think it all worked out for the best.”
Hudson came to Georgia in fall 2016, and before too long he had made his mark at practice. Special teams coordinator Shane Beamer recalled punt returner Isaiah McKenzie talking to Beamer about Hudson, begging him to not redshirt the then-true freshman after his work on the scout team.
“Isaiah came to me on more than one occasion during the season and said, ‘Let’s play him because he’s one of our best special teams players.’ He saw that in practice,” Beamer said.
McKenzie didn’t get his wish, but it didn’t stop Hudson from giving his all on the field. Hudson drew praise from head coach Kirby Smart for his work and how he challenged the Bulldogs’ defense with his consistent effort.
For Hudson, playing well on scout team is a point of pride.
“We play great competition week in and week out,” Hudson said. “You’ve got to watch a lot of film and be super prepared each and every week. That defense is something special, and you have to get them ready each and every week.”
Hudson has seen his role for the Bulldogs expand considerably in 2017. Along with his scout-team contributions, Hudson has at times played on four of Georgia’s special-teams units, according to Beamer.
Hudson’s uptick in playing time speaks to the confidence coaches like Beamer have in Hudson, despite his still-relative inexperience.
“Prather’s unbelievable,” Beamer said. “We have good mix on special teams of guys that are your stars, and then you’ve got guys that people don’t really know a whole lot about like Prather. He’s another guy who works hard, gets better and has been a weapon for us this year.”
Even though Hudson’s Rose Bowl tackle ignited his teammates and the Georgia coaches, he was misidentified on the television broadcast. Seeing the No. 24 on Hudson’s back, television play-by-play man Chris Fowler identified the tackler as Georgia safety Dominick Sanders.
Hudson laughed off the mistaken identity, saying that several people on Twitter set the record straight. In hindsight, the error is almost fitting; Hudson’s not the most recognizable Georgia player, but it has never stopped him from doing his part to help the Bulldogs.
“It’s not about fame or anything. It’s about winning the games,” Hudson said. “That’s the most important to me, and that’s what’s going to matter in the end.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments